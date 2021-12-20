US Dollar Index
The dollar index is trading within a narrow range in early Monday but remains bid on prevailing risk-off mode and underpinned following last Friday’s 0.70% advance, which fully reversed post-Fed fall.
The price action moves into the upper part of the range that extends into fifth consecutive week, with near-term focus shifting to the upside, supported by rising bullish momentum on daily chart and price moving above daily Tenkan-sen (96.33).
Near-term bias is expected to remain with bulls while the price stays above this level, underpinned by bullish signal from eventual weekly close above 96.47 (50% retracement of larger 103.80/89.15 fall), although the action continues to face strong headwinds from new 2021 high (96.92, posted on Nov 24).
Fading bullish momentum and overbought RSI on weekly chart, add to worries of possible repeated stall on approach to 96.92 peak.
Bullish scenario requires a clear break of 96.92 to signal continuation of rally from 2021 low at 89.15 and expose targets at 97.78 (Jun 30 lower top) and 98.20 (Fibo 61.8% of 103.80/89.15) in extension.
Extended sideways mode could be expected while the price remains within 96.92/92.52 range, but near-term bias would turn negative on return below Tenkan-sen, while the downside would become more vulnerable on extension below 95.93 (daily Kijun-sen).
Res: 96.64; 96.87; 96.92; 97.45.
Sup: 96.33; 96.05; 95.93; 95.79.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1250 as Omicron fears weigh on yields, USD
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, attempting a tepid recovery amid risk aversion. The market mood sours amid Omicron woes, disappointment over US stimulus and Fed-rate-hike concerns. The US Treasury yields refresh two-week low, capping the US dollar's upside.
GBP/USD eases below 1.3200 amid Brexit, Omicron risks
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.3200, undermined by the downbeat market mood. The UK Omicron covid spread weigh down on cable despite the BOE rate hike. UK’s Brexit Minister Frost resigned while PM Johnson considers restrictions but Chancellor Sunak resists.
Gold cheers flight to safety, key levels to watch
Gold price underpinned by the risk-off mood as US’ Manchin rejects BBB. Treasury yields keep falling, caps the US dollar’s upside despite risk-aversion.
Crypto market in shambles as BTC consolidates
BTC price is moving sideways, trapped between crucial weekly moving averages. This consolidation has had a positive knock-on effect on ETH price which is setting up a bullish pattern.
Wall Street Week Ahead: All aboard, last chance for the Santa rally
Equity markets remain in a state of flux as we approach the final full week of the year. The traditional Christmas lunch season is curtailed, so next week may see some activity.