US Dollar Index
Near-term ranges are narrowing, and trading is quieter, as markets await the verdict from the Fed’s two-day policy meeting that ends tomorrow.
The US central bank has not much space to maneuver, as inflation remains high and over four times above the 2% target and Fed’s main task is to restore price stability, with main tool being tightening its monetary policy.
The Fed already raised its benchmark rate to 2.25%-2.50% range, on the way towards 4.5% that is seen as a likely target to be reached in early 2023.
In its September’s meeting, the Fed is expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points, with possibility of a massive 1% hike, being also on the table.
Aggressive central bank’s stance continues to lift the dollar, also strongly supported by safe-haven buying over growing economic and geopolitical concerns, as many large economies are on the way to recession.
Hawkish Fed in line with expectations is likely to be supportive for dollar, due to widening divergence of the monetary policies of Fed and other central banks, while Fed’s decision above expectations would strongly accelerate greenback’s rally.
Sustained break of cracked psychological 110 barrier would open way towards Fibo projections at 111.12 and 112.85 initially, but stronger rise cannot be ruled out on Fed’s surprise.
Initial support at lays at 109.51 (10DMA), followed by 109.17 (20DMA) , guarding pivotal support at 107.65 (Sep 13 trough).
Res: 110.00; 110.77; 111.12; 112.85.
Sup: 109.51; 109.17; 108.21; 107.65.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).