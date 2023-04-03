US Dollar Index
The dollar index lost traction and turned to red in early Monday, after extension of Friday’s recovery quickly ran out of steam, fully reversing initial gains after the index opened with gap-higher on Monday.
Dollar’s performance remains highly dependent on its main counterparts, Euro and British Pound, which turned to bullish mode on renewed risk appetite after tensions in banking sector eased.
Initial signs of recovery stall on attempts through Fibo barrier at 102.55 (23.6% of 105.85/101.53 fall), reflect still negative technical studies on daily chart, as 14-d momentum remains in bearish mode and thickening daily cloud above the price continues to weigh.
The downside is expected to remain at risk as long as price action stays below 102.55 barrier, while pressure is expected to rise on return and close below daily Tenkan-sen (102.27) and risk retest of pivotal supports at 101.71/53 (lows of Mar 31/23 respectively) which guard key support 100.66 (2023 low of Feb 2).
Initial resistance lays at 102.64, ahead of daily cloud base (103.03).
Res: 102.55; 102.73; 103.03; 103.18.
Sup: 102.01; 101.88; 101.71; 101.53.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 as markets stabilize
EUR/USD is cutting losses to regain 1.0800 in early European trading. Unexpected OPEC+ oil output cut fuelled oil price rally and stoked up inflation fears, boosting the safe-haven US Dollar alongside firmer US Treasury yields. The focus now shifts to the US ISM PMI.
GBP/USD regains 1.2300 as US Dollar upside stalls
GBP/USD is trading back above 1.2300, recovering ground early Monday. Markets remain risk averse after OPEC+ driven oil price surge rekindled inflation fears, which ramped up the US Dollar demand. UK Final Manufacturing and US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
Gold pares intraday losses near $1,950 as US Dollar retreats amid pre-NFP anxiety
XAU/USD price trims intraday losses near $1,955 amid early Monday morning in Europe. The bright metal rebounds from a one-week low marked earlier in the day as traders reassess the week-start challenges to the sentiment that initially favored the USD strength.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Three reasons for an upside surprise Premium
Calmer after the storm? Investors have been cheering the lack of bad news from the banking sector – and its outcome for monetary policy, fewer interest rates. This optimism may have reached businesses in the manufacturing sector.