US Dollar Index
The dollar index rose to a fresh twenty-year high on Thursday, as concerns that tightening monetary policies in attempts to put raging inflation under control would impact global economy, accelerated migration into safety that further lifted the greenback.
The data on Wednesday showed that inflation eased in April but is likely to stay high in coming months, adding to expectations that the US central bank may take more aggressive steps in coming policy meetings this year.
Fresh acceleration higher this week, broke above critical resistance at 103.80 (peaks of 2017/2020) and is on track to eventually register a weekly close above this barrier that would add to strong bullish signals.
Firm break of 103.80 pivot would open way for attack at Dec 2002 high (107.40), with stronger acceleration to challenge Fibo 138.2% projection (109.39) and psychological 110 level.
Overbought conditions on daily and weekly chart studies were so far ignored, as extremely supportive fundamentals continue to lift the dollar, however some price adjustment can be expected in coming sessions, with dips to offer better buying opportunities.
Former critical resistance at 103.80 reverted to solid support, reinforced by rising 10DMA (103.62).
Res: 104.73; 105.00; 105.50; 107.40.
Sup: 103.80; 103.62; 103.38; 102.55.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0400 as US stocks rebound
EUR/USD seems to have steadied near 1.0400 in the early American session on Thursday. With Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, the greenback struggles to continue to gather strength, helping the pair limit its losses for the time being.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2200, stays in negative territory
GBP/USD has managed to recover from the multi-year low it touched below 1.2200 earlier in the day, supported by the modest improvement witnessed in risk mood. The pair, however, stays in negative territory and remains on track to post its lowest daily close since May 2020.
Gold retreats toward $1,840 despite falling US yields
Gold has lost its traction and retreated toward $1,840 in the second half of the day. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2% on the day, the dollar preserves its strength after mixed PPI data and weighs on XAU/USD.
Like Terra’s UST, another stablecoin lost peg and you’ll freak out when you see which one
Tether plummeted to $0.96 during Asian trading hours on Coinbase, losing its $1 peg. The largest stablecoin by market cap appears to be following the path of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).
AMD shares buoyed in mid-morning trade after initial fall
AMD stock is trying its best at a turnaround. The much-watched semiconductor stock opened all the way down at $83.27 at the open but one hour in has made its way back to $86.92, a lost of just 1.1%.