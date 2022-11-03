US Dollar Index
The dollar rallies for the sixth consecutive day, hitting a two-week high on Thursday, after receiving fresh support from hawkish Fed.
The US central bank acted in line with expectations and raised interest rates by 0.75% for the fourth straight time, but more important were the signals about the next steps, with comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that the battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further, seen as hawkish signals.
Six-day rally from 109.35/45 double-bottom, where bears were also trapped under pivotal Fibo support, retraced over 76.4% of 113.82/109.35 bear-leg and cracked 113 barrier, but started to lese traction, as daily stochastic is strongly overbought and momentum indicator stalled just ahead of the border line of positive territory.
Overall structure remains bullish and consolidation above daily cloud top (111.50) which marks significant support, is likely to precede fresh advance towards 113.82/83 double-top and key barrier at 114.72 (2022 peak, the highest since 2002)
Res: 113.02; 113.83; 113.98; 114.87.
Sup: 112.16; 110.62; 111.19; 110.75.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
