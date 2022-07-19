US Dollar Index
The dollar index holds in red for the third consecutive day and extends pullback from new 20-year high, to hit one-week low in European trading on Tuesday.
The sentiment softened after US policymakers cooled down the speculation that the US central bank may opt for a massive 1% hike in the policy meeting later this month, after the latest inflation report showed that consumer prices continue to rise despite several rate hikes in past few months.
FOMC members said that the central bank will likely stick to its decision for 0.75% hike that prompted traders to collect profits, pushing the price lower.
The latest comments that the European Central Bank will discuss whether to raise interest rates by 0.25% or 0.5% at their meeting on Thursday, to fight soaring inflation, lifted the euro and added pressure on dollar.
Daily chart studies show strong loss of bullish momentum, as pullback closed below 10DMA (107.43) on Monday and extended through pivotal Fibo support at 106.94 (38.2% of 103.40/109.12 upleg), generating bearish signals.
Bears pressure next key Fibo level at 106.26 (50% retracement) break of which would further weaken near-term structure and risk deeper drop.
However, worsening global economic situation in light of expected deterioration of gas supplies for Europe and signs of further slowdown in economic activity, remain supportive for safe-haven greenback that may limit dips.
US housing data are in focus today and expected to provide fresh signals.
Res: 106.94; 107.44; 107.77; 108.40.
Sup: 106.26; 105.98; 105.59; 105.35.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to retain its recent gains
The AUD/USD trades a handful of pips below the 0.6900 threshold, easing amid a souring market mood. Inflation and recession-related fears weighed on global equities, which undermined demand for the aussie.
EUR/USD turns negative ahead of the ECB decision
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.0272. Turmoil in Europe and discouraging US news fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Speculative interest now waits for the ECB monetary policy decision.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Litecoin price is breaking out!
LTC has breached a triangle consolidation to the upside. If the technicals are correct a rally towards $70 is underway. The bulls have established a new monthly high with a large bullish engulfing candle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!