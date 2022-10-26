US Dollar Index
The dollar stays in red for the fifth consecutive day and cracks psychological 110 support on Tuesday, as sentiment weakens on speculations that the Fed may slow the pace of its interest rate hike.
Weakened daily studies add to downside risk but bears face headwinds at key 110 support zone, which repeatedly contained attacks in early October.
Sustained break here is needed to confirm bearish signal on completion of a double-top (113.83/82) and failure swing pattern on daily chart that would open way for a deeper pullback from new 20-year high.
Failure to clear 110 zone on first attempt, cannot be ruled out as support is significant and daily stochastic is deeply oversold that may keep near-term action in extended range.
However near-term bias is expected to remain firmly bearish while the price stays below 112 zone (10/20DMA’s bear-cross).
Only sustained break above 113.83/82 would bring bulls fully in play.
Traders are turning their focus towards Fed’s November 2 policy meeting, as decision of the central bank will be dollar’s key driver.
The greenback is likely to reverse its recent losses and probably rally beyond recent peak if the Fed remains on aggressive path and signals another 75 basis points hike in the last meeting this year, which will be required if the Fed wants to stick to its plan to raise interest rates to 5% by the end of Q3 2023.
Conversely, the greenback would fall further against its major peers if Fed signals less hawkish stance and opts for 50 basis points hike in December.
Res: 110.24; 110.81; 111.43; 112.00.
Sup: 109.77; 109.51; 109.06; 108.40.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to trade above 1.0000
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.000 in the early American session on Wednesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback fuels the pair's upside as investors gear up for Thursday's ECB rate decision and US GDP data.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-week highs, holds near 1.1550
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains and retreated to the 1.1550 area after having reached its highest level since mid-September above 1.1600 on renewed dollar weakness. Meanwhile, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said they postponed the budget announcement to November 17.
Gold consolidates daily gains near $1,660
Gold reached its highest level in two weeks at $1,675 during the European trading hours before retreating to the $1,660 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% following Tuesday's sharp decline, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory.
Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA
Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels.
Meta Platforms (META) sheds 4% ahead of earnings on GOOGL miss
Meta Platforms lost 4% afterhours on Tuesday following Alphabet's largescale earnings miss. The owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp sank to $132 after the search giant missed Wall Street consensus marks.