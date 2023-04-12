US Dollar Index
The dollar’s bears accelerated after US inflation surprised lower in March, boosting risk appetite and pushing the greenback to one-week low.
Fresh weakness (the dollar was down nearly 0.7% since data release) is pressuring pivotal support at 101.07 (Apr 5 low), ahead of key support at 100.66 (2023 low of Feb 2), loss of which would confirm an end of correction (100.66/105.46) and signal continuation of larger downtrend from 114.72 (2022 peak, posted on Sep 28).
Daily technical studies are in full bearish configuration and contribute to negative outlook, although fresh bears may face increased headwinds, as expectations for Fed’s 0.25% hike in May are high, after report showed that underlying inflation remains elevated that requires further action from the US central bank.
Fading concerns from the recent banking crisis also ease pressure on the Fed and give policymakers more room to focus on its main task – pushing inflation to the central bank’s 2% target.
Res: 101.53; 101.88; 102.22; 102.46
Sup: 101.07; 100.66; 100.00; 99.30
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looking at 1.1000 as US Dollar remains under pressure Premium
EUR/USD posted the highest daily close in a year but remained below 1.1000. The outlook looks positive for the Euro as the US Dollar remains under pressure following US consumer inflation data and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD prints fresh weekly highs after FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2500, holding firm to daily gain after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of the March meeting, containing no surprises. The US Dollar remains under pressure after softer-than-expected CPI data from the US.
Gold: Buyers keep defending $2,000, but risk appetite limits gains Premium
Gold soared ahead of Wall Street’s opening and traded as high as $2,028.31 a troy ounce but retraced gains and now hovers around $2,007.
Bitcoin price refutes Warren Buffet's “gambling token” critique
Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has been targeted by one of the world's biggest investors Warren Buffet for a long time now.
US March CPI: Glass half something
Bottom line: Inflation still remains too hot for the Fed's liking. The core CPI has been above 5% YoY for 16 consecutive months, and over the first three months of 2023, core consumer prices have risen at an equally hot 5.1% rate.