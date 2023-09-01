US Dollar Index
The dollar index steadies on Friday morning following 0.5% advance on Thursday, but range narrows ahead of key release today – US NFP report.
Daily chart picture remains positive as 14-d momentum indicator stays above the centreline and moving averages are in bullish setup, with additional support from Thursday’s bullish engulfing pattern, but fresh recovery still requires more work at the upside and close above 103.80 (Fibo 61.8% of 104.37/102.84 pullback) to generate reversal signal and mark a higher low at 102.84 (Aug 30 low).
On the other hand, fundamentals are likely to play a key role today, with NFP numbers to define dollar’s near-term direction.
Markets were discouraged by recent US economic data (weaker Q2 GDP, job openings plunged, drop in consumer confidence and private sector jobs report below expectations) which boost concerns about stronger economic slowdown.
Median forecast shows expectations for 170K new jobs added in August, vs 187K previous month, with any significant divergence from consensus to cause stronger impact to the greenback.
Generally, softer than expected Aug numbers would warn that conditions in so far tight US labor market are weakening, indicating growing negative impact from high interest rates and suggesting that Fed should stay on hold with interest rates.
The dollar may come under increased pressure on stronger NFP miss and risk drop towards targets at 102.40/101.90, on break of pivotal support at 102.85 (200DMA).
Alternatively, strong NFP beat would offer fresh support and lift the dollar.
Res: 103.80; 104.01; 104.37; 104.59.
Sup: 103.43; 103.16; 102.92; 102.40.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range near 1.0850 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is trading sideways at around 1.0850 in the European session on Friday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair while the US Dollar struggles ahead of the top-tier US jobs data.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2650, focus shifts to US jobs data
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2650 in the European trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar is giving back gains, despite a mixed sentiment, tracking the uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. All eyes now remain on the US labor market report for fresh impetus.
Gold price consolidates ahead of key labor market, factory activity data
Gold price remains calm before the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and ISM Manufacturing PMI data for August, which will set an undertone for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest-rate decision to be taken on September 20.
Chainlink price begins recovery with successful completion of SWIFT experiment across multiple blockchains
Swift, the interbank messaging giant, announced a collaboration with Chainlink back in June. As of August 31, Swift released a report and said that the experiment to transfer value across multiple blockchains was successfully completed.
Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: US labor market expected to show further signs of cooling in August
Traders scale back the odds of a final interest-rate hike by the Fed this year after US job openings dipped to levels unseen since early 2021. The US JOLTS Job Openings data revived bets of a Fed pause on rates and triggered an extended US Dollar correction from 12-week highs set last Friday.