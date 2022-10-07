US Dollar Index
The dollar index is holding within a narrow consolidation in early Friday, following strong rally in past two days (up almost 2%) which retraced 50% of 114.72/109.95 pullback, adding to signals that corrective phase from new 20-year high might be over.
Daily studies returned to bullish setup and a bear-trap under 110.81 (Fibo 38.2% of 104.49/114.73) contribute to positive near-term outlook, with today’s close above 112.33 pivot (50% retracement of 114.72/109.95 / daily Tenkan-sen) to boost bullish signals.
Markets focus on US labor data as a key event today, with solid numbers to add to positive dollar’s sentiment, strongly underpinned by signals that the Fed remains on track for aggressive policy tightening.
US unemployment is expected to remain unchanged at 3.7% in September (close to the lowest since 2019) while non-farm payrolls are forecasted at 250K, down from August’s 315K, but seen positive while holding above 200K.
Only a shock from significantly weaker than expected US labor figures would derail dollar bulls.
Res: 112.33; 112.66; 112.90; 113.59.
Sup: 111.94; 111.77; 111.40; 111.18.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 0.9800 after NFP-inspired drop
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward 0.9800 after having declined sharply in the early American session with the initial reaction to the US jobs report. In September, Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000, surpassing the market expectation of 250,000.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.1100
Although GBP/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses, it continues to trade in negative territory near 1.1100. The renewed dollar strength on upbeat labour market data from the US weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week little changed.
Gold bounces back, recovers above $1,700
Gold came under selling pressure and fell to a fresh daily low of $1,690.55 on Friday before recovering modestly. Following the upbeat labor market figures from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. The NFP could trigger a volatile episode that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
TWTR falls as Musk saga continues
The will-he-won't-he saga appears to be nearing a conclusion, but it is not over the finish line yet. Market participants and investors look to be doubting the deal if the latest share price movements are anything to go by.