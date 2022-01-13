US Dollar Index
The dollar continues to travel south in early Thursday, extending previous day’s 0.63% post-US CPI data drop (the biggest one-day fall since Oct 28).
The dollar came under pressure after Fed Powell’s speech, which investors saw as too cautious, while further disappointment came from Dec CPI numbers coming at forecasted level although inflation rose to the highest in nearly four decades.
Rising price pressures keep the Fed on track towards tightening monetary policy, with the first rate hike expected as early as March and further two-to three hikes to follow, however, cautious tone from Powell and some comments that inflation have peaked in December, discouraged traders and prompted them out of dollar.
Bears hit two-month low and pressure pivotal Fibo support at 94.65 (61.8% of 93.24/96.92 upleg, reinforced by rising 100DMA) after generating strong bearish signal on Wednesday’s break and close below thick rising daily cloud.
Daily studies maintain strong bearish momentum and MA’s (10/20/30) formed bear-crosses, supporting fresh weakness, which could extend to 94 zone (Fibo 38.2% of 2021 89.50/96.92 uptrend), on break of 94.65 pivot.
Broken daily cloud base (95.08, also broken 50% of 93.24/96.92) reverted to solid resistance, which should ideally keep the upside limited and maintain fresh bears.
Res: 95.08; 95.62; 95.75; 96.05.
Sup: 94.65; 94.09; 93.79; 93.24.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1450 as US dollar licks wounds
EUR/USD is trading close to two-month highs near 1.1450, as the US dollar bears take a breather amid a worsening mood. ECB policymakers stay hopeful despite covid woes, citing mixed concerns over inflation. A slew of ECB, Fed members are due to speak amid the US PPI release.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 amid dour mood, ahead of key Brexit talks
GBP/USD is defending 1.3700, having hit three-month highs at 1.3720. The US dollar licks its wound amid a risk-off mood. Britain prints record covid infections, UK PM Johnson rejects resignation demands, as political uncertainty creeps in. US PPI and Brexit talks eyed.
Gold holds steady near one-week high, just below $1,830-32 hurdle
Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside for gold on Thursday. The metal might continue to benefit from its status as a hedge against surging consumer prices.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. A 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
US Consumer Inflation Soars: Federal Reserve March rate hike looms Premium
Annual consumer prices rise 7% in December, core prices gain 5.5%. Consumer prices raced higher at the fastest pace in four decades. Markets pricing the first Fed funds hike in March.