US Dollar Index
The dollar index is standing at the back foot and consolidating above three-week low in early Wednesday, following Tuesday’s post-US CPI drop and subsequent bounce which kept the price action above key supports at 103.15/01 (top of thick daily cloud/Fibo 38.2% of 100.45/104.59).
Near-term picture remains bearishly aligned, weighed by rising negative momentum and 10/20DMA bear-cross, but the action needs to see clear break of 103.15/01 pivots to signal bearish continuation and open way for deeper drop.
The demand for dollar dropped on softer than expected inflation in May which added to strong expectations that Fed will pause rate hikes this time, though the consumer prices are still twice the Fed target and core inflation at 5.3%, providing a little relief.
Markets see a pause in policy tightening as likely scenario, but even in case of no more hikes in coming months, the borrowing cost is expected to remain high for some time, which would underpin the dollar in the longer run.
Res: 103.67; 104.00; 104.33; 104.58.
Sup: 103.01; 102.83; 102.57; 102.03.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.0800 as US Dollar weakens ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0800, back on the bids in the European trading hours. The pair is capitalizing on the renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the Fed policy decision.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2650 after UK data, Fed decision eyed
GBP/USD is attempting a rebound toward 1.2650 despite the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data releases. The US Dollar is losing ground amid jittery markets, awaiting the Fed rate pause announcement following soft US inflation data.
Gold defends 100-day SMA ahead of the crucial FOMC decision
Gold price once again attracts some buyers near the 100-day SMA on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's slide to the weekly low. The XAG/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains heading into the European session and currently trades just above the $1,945 level.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Will the Fed's hawkish move impact Dollar's room for growth?
US Treasuries quickly erased their kneejerk upleg following the US inflation numbers. They even went from outperforming Bunds to underperforming them. Yields eventually rose 3.9 to 9.6 bps.