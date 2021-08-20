US Dollar Index
The dollar index extends gains into fifth straight day and hits new highest levels since early June on Friday.
Global risk aversion on growing fears over consequences of fresh spread of Delta variant which already caused new lockdowns in some countries and overheated situation in Afghanistan, prompted investors from riskier assets into safe-haven US dollar.
Thursday’s close above Mar 31 former high (93.45) generated strong bullish signal on formation of a double-bottom at 89.15/50 (Jan 16/May 25).
The index is on track for a weekly gains of around 1.3% (the biggest weekly advance since early June) with weekly close above 93.45 to confirm bullish signal and open way for extension towards 94.30 (Nov 4 high) and more significant obstacles at 94.66 (200DMA) and 94.75 (Fibo 38.2% of 103.80/89.15/Sep 25 high).
Overbought daily studies warn that bulls may lose traction and enter consolidation/correction before resuming.
Initial support at 93.00 zone (rising 10DMA) should keep the downside protected and guard pivotal supports at 93.45 (Aug 13/16 trough), loss of which would sideline bulls.
Res: 94.00; 94.30; 94.75; 95.00.
Sup: 93.45; 93.00; 92.45; 92.16.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls back toward yearly lows on dollar strength
EUR/USD has resumed its downfall, sliding toward the 2021 trough of 1.1666. The dollar is taking a break from its gains led by fears of tapering from the Federal Reserve and rising COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.36 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.36, under pressure after the UK reported a plunge of 2.5% in Retail Sales, far worse than expected. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows. Speculation about Fed tapering continues.
XAU/USD braces for a bumpy road to $1,835
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high amid US dollar pullback. Mixed catalysts confuse market players and the USD bulls. Virus woes remain on the table but stimulus, vaccines and China offer recent filters.
Cardano catches up with Solana and Terra as ADA hits new all-time high
The Crypto community's interest in Cardano hit a peak ahead of its smart contract functionality launch. The third-largest crypto by market capitalization, ADA's price is up nearly 20% in the past day, and it is currently in the price discovery mode.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?