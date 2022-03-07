US Dollar Index
The dollar maintains firm tone against of basket of its major counterparts and extended gains to the highest since May 2020 on Monday.
High uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and pessimistic tone on soaring energy prices and expectations for further negative impact from the sanctions imposed on Russia, particularly on the EU, keep investors in defensive, with strong migration into safety, dominating in the markets at the beginning of the week.
Upbeat February US jobs data, released on Friday, further brightened the outlook for the US economic growth and added to expectations of Fed’s several rate hikes this year, with the first step expected on central bank’s policy meeting next week.
This additionally supports the greenback, which maintains strong bullish momentum and targets pivotal barriers at 100.00 and 100.34 (psychological / Fibo 76.4% of 103.80/89.15 fall), violation of which would generate fresh bullish signal for further advance, if market conditions remain dollar-favorable.
Res: 99.41; 100.00; 100.34; 101.00.
Sup: 98.93; 98.64; 98.20; 97.82.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery from 22-month lows, trades near 1.0900
EUR/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward 1.0800 earlier in the day and recovered to the 1.0900 area. The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength while fueling EUR/USD's rebound. Eyes on the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks.
Gold extends slide from multi-month highs, trades near $1,970
Gold climbed to its strongest level since August 2020 above $2,000 on Monday but lost its traction heading into the American session. XAU/USD was last seen trading near $1,970, pressured by a more-than-3% increase in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area as dollar rally loses steam
With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength during the European trading hours, the GBP/USD pair rose toward 1.3200 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors stay focused on geopolitics.
SafeMoon price is on its way back to $0.0012 as support weakens
SafeMoon price action is in consolidation mode again after price punched below the low of last week over the weekend and now looks set to square the low of March.
AMC Entertainment flies like a bat, but is it actually a dead cat?
AMC stock is up by 2.4% on Monday premarket as investors take solace from the strong box office showing of the new Batman movie over the weekend. The stock is in need of a catalyst as reality hits for it this year.