US Dollar Index
The dollar rallied across the board in immediate reaction to hotter than expected US inflation in August, which signal that price pressures are not easing at expected pace, implying that the US central bank will remain on aggressive hiking path in the policy meeting next week.
The data made the dollar attractive again after larger bulls took a breather, as expectations of another 75 basis points hike in Fed’s September meeting, were revived.
The dollar index surged around 1.6% in minutes after the release of rather disappointing data, so far retracing nearly 61.8% of the pullback from new 20-year high (110.77) to 107.65 and generating an initial signal that corrective phase might be over.
Four-day correction was contained by daily Kijun-sen and 50% of 104.49/110.77 upleg, with likely formation of bullish engulfing on daily chart, to add to positive signals.
Daily studies improved on reversal of 14-d momentum after a brief probe into negative territory and RSI turned north from neutrality zone.
Today’s close above 108.84 (broken Fibo 38.2% of 110.77/107.65) is seen as a minimum requirement to keep fresh bulls in play, while lift and close above 10DMA (109.37) would strengthen bullish structure for further recovery.
Res: 109.33; 109.58; 110.00; 110.22.
Sup: 108.84; 108.38; 107.78; 707.65.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above parity following sharp drop
EUR/USD came within a touching distance of parity in the early American session after the data from the US showed that the Core CPI rose at a stronger pace than expected in August. Although the pair recovered modestly, it stays deep in negative territory amid broad dollar strength.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.1550 on impressive dollar rally
GBP/USD suffered large losses and dropped below 1.1550 in the American session on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that the annual Core CPI jumped to 6.3% in August from 5.9% in July, triggering a strong dollar rally. The risk-averse market environment further weighs on the pair.
Gold tries to stabilize above $1,700
Gold extended its slide and dropped below $1,700 for the first time in a week on Tuesday. Following the hot inflation data from the US, the 10-year US T-bond yield gained as much as 3% before retreating modestly, allowing XAU/USD to find support for the time being.
Ethereum holders watchout for proof-of-work fork post Merge
The Ethereum proof-of-work mainnet will happen within 24 hours of the Merge and the exact time will be announced an hour prior to the launch.
AAPL soars on iPhone 14 sales
Apple began the week strongly when it dragged the main indices higher as the tech and overall market leader powered ahead by nearly 4%. By the close Apple reached $163.43.