US Dollar Index
The dollar index resumes a steep ascend after a brief pause on Thursday, boosted by strong safe-haven demand on economic and political uncertainty.
The index hit new highest since Oct 2002 and eyes pivotal Fibo barrier at 109.14 (76.4% of 121.02/70.69, 2001/2008 fall).
Close above this level would generate fresh bullish signal for acceleration through psychological 110 barrier.
The dollar index is on track for the biggest weekly rally since mid-June 2021 that adds to positive signals, although studies on all larger timeframes are overbought and warn of adjustment in the near future.
Traders focus US jobs report which is likely to add to Fed’s argument for more hawkish approach in policy tightening, as unemployment is expected to remain low, pointing to tight conditions in job market, while expected drop in hiring is seen as temporary phenomenon, driven by seasonal factors and so far not so harmful for overall positive picture.
Res: 107.60; 108.74; 109.14; 110.00.
Sup: 106.58; 105.54; 104.56; 103.96.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0200 area
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed into positive territory above 1.0180 following the NFP-inspired drop in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes recovered after opening in negative territory, putting additional weight on the dollar.
GBP/USD holds in positive territory above 1.2000
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced beyond 1.2000. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength despite the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls growth in June.
Gold rebounds toward $1,750 despite rising US yields
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following Wall Street's opening bell and advanced toward $1,750. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the renewed dollar weakness allows XAU/USD to hold in positive territory.
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!