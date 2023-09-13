US Dollar Index
The dollar index gained traction on Wednesday, signaling that a shallow correction from new multi-month high at 105.10 (Sep 7) might be over.
Larger bulls took a breather after facing headwinds on approach to key barriers at 105.13/47 (Fibo 38.2% of 114.72/99.20 / weekly Ichimoku cloud base), with three-day pullback being contained by rising 10DMA at 104.35, keeping bullish structure intact.
Technical studies on daily chart are bullish and continue to underpin the action, however markets look for strong direction signal from US Aug inflation data (due later today), which will define Fed’s rate trajectory in the near future.
According to the forecasts, US inflation increased by 0.6% (the largest gain in more than one year), in August after rising 0.2% in July while core inflation, stripped for the most volatile components and closely watched by the Fed, is expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% in August.
The Fed should remain highly alerted in such environment and probably still not at the end of a tightening cycle.
The US central bank meets next week, with wide expectations to keep rates on hold in September, though inflation figures will play a key role and possibly be a game changer.
The US policymakers remain cautious as recent weaker than expected economic growth and labor data sent an initial warning that high interest rates started to bite (after the economy was quite resilient until now) and making the task for next rate decision more complicated.
Generally, the Fed will feel less pressure and likely stay on hold next week if August CPI come within the framework of expectations or slightly below, that would add to signals that hiking cycle is likely near the end.
On the other hand, higher than expected consumer prices would signal that the battle with inflation is not over yet and open way for possible further rate hikes.
Initial support lays at 104.51 (10DMA) followed by trendline support / 20DMA at 104.00 zone and 103.71 (Fibo 23.6% of 99.20/105.10 rally), guarding lower pivots at 102.85 (200DMA / Fibo 38.2% / Aug 30 higher low) loss of which will be bearish.
Conversely, sustained break of upper pivots at 105.13/47 would generate initial signal of bullish continuation.
Res: 105.13; 105.47; 105.85; 106.22.
Sup: 104.51; 104.00; 103.71; 103.34.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0750 after Eurozone data, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0750 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is stabilizing, as investors turn cautious and await the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Dismal Eurozone Industrial Production data failed to move the Euro.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2500 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2500, having dipped to 1.2440 after the UK GDP contracted at a faster pace in July. The US Dollar holds steady amid a typical pre-US CPI data market nervousness.
Gold price consolidates as investors await US inflation report
Gold price struggles for a decisive move as investors turn cautious ahead of the US CPI data for August. The precious metal remains on tenterhooks as market participants see headline inflation rebounding due to a strong uptick in gasoline prices.
Chainlink price recovers with rising development activity in LINK
Chainlink network’s development has pushed the altcoin into the ranks of the top four assets by the highest activity, according to crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
US CPI Data Preview: Higher gasoline prices expected to propel inflation in August
The Consumer Price Index in the US is forecast to rise 3.6% YoY in August, up from the 3.2% increase recorded in July. Core CPI inflation is expected to fall sharply to 4.3% YoY in August.