US Dollar Index
The dollar index remains at the front foot, underpinned by dominating factors, such as high inflation, rising interest rates and global growth concerns.
Bounce from Aug 10/11 double-bottom (104.50) retraced 50% of corrective 109.12/104.50 downleg, with bulls being supported by rising daily cloud, but started to lose traction in past three days after strong acceleration last Mon/Fri.
Rally faces strong headwinds from significant barrier at 106.81 (daily Kijun-sen / 50% retracement) and holding below here for the third consecutive day, though the sentiment remains positive and current congestion is seen as a consolidation ahead of fresh push higher, with positive stance seen while the price action stays above daily cloud top, also current range floor (106.20).
Strengthening positive momentum and daily moving averages turning to full bullish configuration, along with rising daily cloud underpinning the action, point to positive technical studies on daily chart and adding to supportive fundamentals.
Eventual break of 106.81 pivot would signal bullish continuation and expose next strong obstacle at 107.36 (Fibo 61.8%) break of which is needed to confirm higher base at 104.50 and an end of corrective phase from 109.12 (July 14 top).
Res: 106.81; 107.12; 107.36; 108.03.
Sup: 106.41; 106.20; 106.02; 105.68.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover, holds above 1.0100
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after having declined toward 1.0100 in the American session on Thursday but failed to gather momentum. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 107.00 after hawkish Fed commentary provided a boost to the dollar.
GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2000
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and declined toward 1.2000 during the American trading hours on Thursday. With San Francisco Fed President Daly's hawkish comments helping the dollar outperform its rivals, the pair looks to close the second straight day in the red.
Gold falls below $1,760 as dollar rally continues
After rising above $1,770 amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the early American session, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,760. The unabated dollar strength on Thursday seems to be causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Why XTZ traders need to be glued to the screen for next 48 hours
Tezos price will likely take a key turn lower today after the bullish print on Wednesday. XTZ price is at the mercy of global markets rolling over this morning. Either the technical support handles hold – or break under dollar pressure.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!