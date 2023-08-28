US Dollar Index
The dollar index eased from new highest in almost three months in early Monday, as traders collected some profits and fresh risk appetite also weighed on dollar.
The Fed Chair Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole symposium was mainly in line with expectations, signaling that the US central bank keeps overall hawkish stance on interest rates.
In his remarks, Powell signaled that the Fed left the door open for possible further rate hikes, as inflation is still high, although with significant progress in easing price pressures, while the economy remains surprisingly strong despite high borrowing cost.
However, Powell said that the next steps of the central bank will be data dependent and economic conditions will strongly influence future decisions whether to raise interest rates or to hold the policy unchanged.
Markets widely expect the Fed to stay on hold in September, with rising bets for another 25 basis points hike in November’s policy meeting.
The fact that the central bank is likely to keep rates elevated for longer, with further increases not ruled out, is positive for greenback, which advanced for six straight weeks since mid-July.
The price came close to key resistances at 104.59/74 (May 31 peak / 55WMA), where larger bulls are expected to take a breather and consolidate.
Overbought daily studies contribute to such scenario, with limited dips to be ideally contained by rising 10DMA / broken Fibo 76.4% at 103.51/32 zone and keep larger bulls intact.
Only acceleration through 200DMA (102.92) would weaken near-term structure and risk deeper pullback.
Traders shift their focus on a series of important US economic data due this week, with releases of Q2 GDP, core PCE, consumer spending and labor report, to give further details about the situation in the US economy.
Res: 104.37; 104.59; 104.74; 105.40.
Sup: 103.91; 103.51; 103.32; 102.92.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays bid above 1.0800 as US Dollar retreats on upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0800, rebounding from 13-week lows in early Europe on Monday. The US Dollar pullback lifts the pair amid the return of risk flows while traders digest Friday's hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2600 despite softer US Dollar, UK holiday
GBP/USD is falling back under 1.2600, losing the upside traction on the first day of a new week. The pair fails to cheer a modest US Dollar retreat and China's policy support measures-driven upbeat risk tone. Light trading is likely to extend due to the UK Summer Bank holiday.
Gold floats above $1,910 support, focus on China, US data
Gold Price (XAU/USD) remains dicey after pushing back the bearish bias with the first positive weekly close in five. The Yellow Metal’s latest inaction could be linked to the market’s anxiety ahead of this week’s top-tier US inflation and employment clues.
Charles Hoskinson says Cardano will beat competitors Bitcoin, Ethereum, become world’s largest cryptocurrency
Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and the creator of Cardano shared his thoughts on Cardano. The creator of the Ethereum-alternative believes the token is likely to beat competitors Bitcoin and Ethereum, in terms of market capitalization.
The week ahead – US Nonfarm Payrolls, EU flash CPI and US PCE inflation
Due to increasing concerns over deflationary pressures, recent thinking on further ECB rate hikes has been shifting to a possible pause when the central bank next meets in September.