US Dollar Index
The dollar index keeps firm tone and pushing through psychological 100 barrier again, after Wednesday’s spike higher failed to register close above this level.
Recovery from 2.9% drop in past two weeks (which accelerated on cooler-than-expected US inflation data and added to expectations that the Fed may end its tightening cycle soon) gained traction on Wednesday, after holding within narrow consolidation, shaped in a triple-Doji.
Fresh strength faces minimum requirement on break through 100.00/33 zone (psychological / falling 10DMA) to generate initial reversal signal, which will look for verification on lift through 100.75 (Fibo 38.2% of 103.25/99.20 bear-leg).
On the other hand, optimism is likely to be limited, as dollar remains weighed by improving US rate outlook and fading possibilities that the economy may enter recession that prompts investors into riskier assets.
Overall bearish daily studies (strong negative momentum and MA’s in bearish configuration) support scenario of limited correction (ideally to be capped under 103.75 Fibo barrier) ahead of fresh push lower and attack at pivotal Fibo support at 98.92 (61.8% retracement of 89.15/114.72 2021/2022 uptrend).
Res: 100.33; 100.45; 100.75; 101.23.
Sup: 99.77; 99.20; 98.92; 97.72.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh weekly low near 1.1115
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level in a week, reaching a low near 1.1115 during the American session. The Greenback gained momentum after US data showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 228K, the lowest level seen in nine weeks. The data boosted US Treasury yields and provided support for the US dollar.
GBP/USD slumps to 1.2850 as USD continues to gather strength
GBP/USD turned south and dropped to its lowest level in 10 days near 1.2850. Following a quiet European session, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals on better-than-expected weekly Jobless Claims data and rising US yields, triggering another leg lower in the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD gives up to US Dollar demand Premium
The US Dollar edged firmly higher on Thursday, resulting in XAU/USD falling to $1,965.30 a troy ounce. Following a consolidative stage at multi-month lows, the Dollar Index (DXY) surged towards the 101.00 area, as the lack of follow-through of its recent bearish trend finally resulted in an upward correction.
What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?
Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Fed’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.
NIO getting left in 2023 dust by other EV upstarts
Nio is still lagging behind the pack as the stock market nears the end of July. Among a handful of young EV company stocks that grew in popularity in 2021 and 2022, NIO stock is one of the worst performers in 2023.