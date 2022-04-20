US Dollar Index
The dollar index eases from new two-year high in early Wednesday, with the action seen as technical correction on overbought studies, as the greenback remains well supported by safe-haven buying on rising uncertainty over Ukraine crisis and expectations for more aggressive Fed in coming months.
The larger dollar’s uptrend accelerated strongly in past two months and is on track for over 2% advance in April, the biggest monthly gain since November 2016.
Rising positive momentum and MA’s in bullish setup on daily chart, point to strong underlying uptrend, while overbought conditions suggest bulls are taking a breather before resuming.
Solid supports lay at 100.34/20 (broken Fibo 76.4% of 103.80/89.15/rising 10DMA) and psychological 100 level, where dips are expected to find ground and keep bulls intact.
Caution on extension below 99.54/45 (Apr 14 trough/20DMA) that would signal deeper correction.
Res: 101.01; 101.50; 102.00; 102.26.
Sup: 100.54; 100.34; 100.00; 99.54.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pushes higher toward 1.0850 after EU data
EUR/USD has capitalized on the broad selling pressure surrounding the dollar and stretched higher toward 1.0850 in the early European session on Wednesday. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production expanded by 2% on a yearly basis in February, surpassing the market expectation of 1.5%.
USD/JPY attempts a bounce towards 129.00 after the steep correction
USD/JPY is bouncing back towards 129.00, as the Fed-BOJ policy divergence offers support. Earlier on, the pair corrected to test 128.00 on heavy Japanese exporters' sales, profit-taking and BOJ’s JGBs operation. Fed’s Beige Book eyed.
Gold remains depressed below $1,950 level, over one-week low
Gold Price remains vulnerable at the critical daily support amid mixed mood. Surging Treasury yields offset a broad USD retreat, keeping XAUUSD undermined. Focus on Wednesday’s close, with eyes on the Fed’s Beige Book.
Has a new crypto bull run begun?
Bitcoin price has shown considerable strength as it bounces off a crucial support confluence. This bounce is similar to the last two retests that led to a massive upswing.
TSLA earnings are likely to miss, so watch out
Tesla is next up on the slate of mega tech earnings after the close on Wednesday, and it will be closely watched as the stock market grows increasingly nervous after Netflix earnings on Tuesday evening.