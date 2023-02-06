For some time now, we have talked about 100.75 being medium-term support for DXY (red dashed line). Why? Because that level, projected forward, made a perfect Bat formation at 92.10.
The index made a mildly lower low at 100.48, resulting in a slightly disjointed cypher pattern.
I am now calling for the US dollar to have medium-term base in place (100.48)
US Dollar Index - Monthly
Corrective formations are never straight forward, and I am looking for a complex pattern higher. Although this can catch many traders offside, using ‘inside cyphers’ and my bespoke levels, this offers many trading opportunities.
We have ‘double resistance’ at 104.00-104.05. This adds weight to the analysis. A reversal here and we should move lower in the BC leg of a larger bearish Crab formation, completing at 108.36. The next leg is corrective, and we will not outstay our welcome. Prime support 102.00.
I have highlighted the completed Bat formation with a dashed red line. This is important when moving back to the monthly chart.
US Dollar Index 8-hour
The BC leg is normally completed at either 38.2% pullback of the AB leg (106.05) or 88.6% 113.11.
Using the dashed red line (Crab completion) as our first medium-term target, and projecting a Fibonacci extension tool from there, gives us an inside Bat formation at the 88.6% pullback at 113.11.
US Dollar Index monthly – Inside Bat
When pattern formations and bespoke levels ‘sync’, it offers us a solid route and game plan for the corrective DXY move higher. If the levels break, the analysis breaks and we continued to monitor the index within the telegram group.
It should be noted that the first trade setup (below) is counter trend.
Possible short setup
Selling DXY at 104.00 (bespoke resistance).
Stop at 104.50.
Target 102.00 (bespoke support) and possibly 101.90 (88.6%) depending on price action.
Risk/reward ratio 4R .
