USD Index
The dollar index is holding near new five-week high in early Monday and keeping firm tone, following four consecutive weeks of gains (the index was up over 3% since mid-July).
Last week’s US inflation data showed fresh increase in consumer prices (July 3.2% y/y vs June 3.0%) although core inflation ticked down (July 4.7% y/y vs June 4.8%) which keeps positive sentiment over expectations for Fed’s next steps.
Markets shift focus on the minutes of FOMC July policy meeting (due to be released on Wednesday), with prevailing expectations that the US policymakers will keep hawkish stance.
Technical picture on daily chart is bullish (strong positive sentiment / MA’s in bullish configuration), with additional positive signals from last Friday’s close above pivotal Fibo barrier at 102.53 (61.8% of 104.59/99.20) and today’s probe above thin daily Ichimoku cloud, which keeps prospects for further gains and test of next key obstacles at 103.14 (falling 200DMA) and 103.21/25 (June 30/July 7 former double top) as well as 103.32 (Fibo 76.4%).
Firm break of these barriers would add to reversal signals and open way for further retracement of larger Sep/July downtrend (114.72/99.20).
Meanwhile, overbought conditions suggest that bulls may take a breather for a shallow consolidation, which should be ideally contained by broken Fibo 61.8% resistance (102.53), with deeper dips not to exceed rising 10DMA (102.29) to keep bulls intact.
Res: 102.86; 103.14; 103.25; 103.32.
Sup: 102.53; 102.29; 102.05; 101.90.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears approach 1.0900 as sour sentiment, firmer yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD prints a two-day losing streak while falling to the fresh one-week low around 1.0930. The Euro pair extends the previous week’s U-turn from the support-turned-resistance line stretched from late May towards breaking a short-term key support line and the 100-DMA.
GBP/USD remains under pressure below the 1.2670 area, investors await UK inflation data, FOMC Minutes
The GBP/USD pair remains under pressure and trades in a negative territory for the fourth consecutive week. The upbeat UK data fails to lift the Pound Sterling as investors are concerned about the possibility of a further rate hike that would impact the UK economy.
Gold defends 200-day EMA amid risk-aversion, bearish bias remains
Gold enters a bearish consolidation phase and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses just above the $1,910 level, or the lowest since July 7 touched during the Asian session. The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Solana posts 10% weekly gains, with attention shifting to altcoins as BTC, ETH consolidate along equilibrium
Solana has recorded notable gains, outperforming cryptocurrencies with big market capitalizations like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
China: The third quarter has started on a weak note, need a weaker RMB?
The Q2 economic growth in China has significantly slowed down due to various factors, such as a reduced reopening boost, a shift from inventory building to destocking, a decline in housing activity, and weak external demand.