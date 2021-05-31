US Dollar Index, H4
The Dollar Index’s move to close the week cooled from 90.41 to 90.00 ahead of the long weekend. This raises the question of whether this is a normal end-of-the month correction, or is the break set to continue down? The key data this week to begin the new month is the US Non-Farm Employment Change on Friday June 4.
Last week the H4 timeframe saw the price break above the MA50 and make a two-week high at 90.41, and saw a trend reversal with a new higher low in line with the MACD that broke above the 0 line and RSI stand above the 50 level. It is similar to the end of April when the price broke above the MA50 and rested there before breaking back and falling heavily on the lower-than-expected non-farm payrolls report at 266k from the 978k forecast. This Friday’s forecast is between 621k and 700k.
As Fed Vice Chairs Randal Quarles and Richard Clarida announced, the heating up of US inflation should prompt policymakers to start talking about inflation at the upcoming meeting. This is consistent with comments in the minutes of the previous April meeting.
US inflation for April jumped to 4.2%, the highest figure in 13 years since September 2008, from 2.6% in March, 1.7% in February, and 1.4% in January.
As for the technical trend this week, H4 has a chance of price circling within the MA50 and MA200 frames in anticipation of the hiring figures this Friday. But given the trend that the MACD is cutting the signal line down and the RSI is falling at the 51 level, if the price breaks below the MA50 the first support is at the latest low at 89.50.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
