Summary: The Dollar Index, (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, kept its FX crown following a weekend of high political drama. At the close of trade in New York on Friday, the DXY settled at 106.90 from 107.00. In Japan, the shooting assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a country with strict gun laws shocked global leaders. On the other side of the globe, former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced he would be running in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. After refusing to leave the top job, Johnson resigned following a visit from senior ministers amidst intense pressure. The two events though did not roil the currency markets. Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar (USD/JPY) rallied to finish at 136.05 from Friday’s 135.65. The British Pound (GBP/USD) eased to 1.2035 (1.2055). After a week of intense selling pressure, the Euro (EUR/USD) steadied, edging up to 1.0180 from 1.0158 in late New York trade. Despite dismal Canadian Employment data, the USD/CAD slid to 1.2938 from 1.2998. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) grinded higher to 0.6855 from 0.6828. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies the Greenback eased. The USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) eased to 6.6855 (6.7025) while USD/THB was last at 35.92 from 36.02. Wall Street stocks closed with small gains while bond yields rebounded. The S&P 500 settled at 3,903 from 3,893 while the DOW edged up to 31,365 (31,327).

Global bond yields rose ahead of this week’s release of a crucial US inflation report. The US 10-year treasury bond yield rose 10 basis points to 3.08%. Germany’s 10-year Bund rate was last at 1.34%, up from 1.27% on Friday. UK’s 10-year Gilt yield closed at 2.23% (2.11% Friday).

Data released on Friday saw Japan’s Annual Household Spending ease to -0.5% from -1.7%, and lower than estimates at 2.2%. Japan’s Economy Watchers Sentiment fell to 52.9 from 54.0, lower than median expectations of 55.0. Canada’s Employment fell to -43.2 K from a previous +39.8K, missing estimates of +20.0K. Canadian Unemployment though improved to 4.9% from a previous 5.1%. The US June Non-Farms Payrolls eased to 372,000 from a previous 384,000 but bettering estimates at 260,000. US June Unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%. US Consumer Credit fell to USD 22.3 billion from a previously downward adjusted USD 36.8 billion (USD 38.1 billion).

USD/JPY – The Greenback rallied against the Japanese Yen at 136.05 at the New York close from Friday’s opening of 135.65. The 10-basis point rise in the benchmark US 10-year bond yield (3.08%) contrasted with a flat finish in Japan’s 10-year JGB rate of 0.24%. Which had more impact on USD/JPY than the assassination of former PM Abe.

EUR/USD – The shared currency settled following intense selling last week. Overnight, the Euro rose to 1.0180 from 1.0158 on Friday. Trading was choppy with the low recorded at 1.0072. Overnight high traded was at 1.0195. Bearish sentiment remained strong as the EUR/USD heads for parity.

AUD/USD – Against broad-based US Dollar strength, the Aussie Battler held its own, grinding higher to finish at 0.6855 from 0.6828 on Friday. Overnight high traded was at 0.6874 while the overnight low recorded was at 0.6791. The Aussie faces a crucial week ahead into Thursday’s Australian Employment report.

GBP/USD – Sterling appeared headed for a test of the 1.2000 level after former PM Boris Johnson stubbornly held to power last week before finally resigning on Friday. This provided support for the British Pound which settled at 1.2035 (1.2055). In early Asia today, GBP/USD tumbled to test 1.1999 lows before rebounding.

On the Lookout: The Dollar kept its FX crown this week following the political drama in the UK and Japan. The week ahead sees a busy calendar culminating in the US Retail Sales report on Friday. Apart from the data, two central banks are expected to raise rates at the conclusion of their meetings. On Wednesday, the RBNZ is forecast to raise its Overnight Cash Rate to 2.5% from 2.0%. Later that day, the Bank of Canada is expected to raise its Cash rate to 2.0% from 1.5%. Today kicks off with release of New Zealand’s Electronic Retail Card Spending for June (m/m no f/c, previous as 1.9%; y/y no f/c, previous was 0.7% - ACY Finlogix). Japan follows with its May Core Machinery Orders (m/m f/c -5.5% from 10.8%; y/y f/c 5.8% from previous 19% - FX Street). Japan also releases its Machine Tool Orders for June (y/y no f/c, previous was 23.7%). Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at the Branch Managers Meeting in Tokyo). China releases its June New Loans report (f/c CNY 2,400 billion from previous CNY 1,890 billion – FX Street). Europe kicks off with Italian Retail Sales for May (m/m f/c 0.4% from 0.0% - Forex Factory). There are no economic data releases from the US. Bank of England Governor Bailey and US FOMC Member Williams are scheduled to speak in different events.

Trading Perspective: After climbing all last week, the Dollar Index (DXY) eased to settle at 106.90 from 107.05 on Friday. Overnight the DXY, which measures the value of the Greenback against 6 major rivals traded to 107.79 overnight and fresh 2002 highs before easing to its close. To maintain those gains, markets will need to see sustained robust US economic data amidst elevated inflation. This week sees the release of US Headline and Core CPI, PPI, and Retail Sales. For today, expect profit-taking and position adjustments to cap the Dollar Index. In Japan, general elections over the weekend following Friday’s death of ex PM Abe, saw his ruling Democratic Party and its smaller partner Komeito, secure a majority of contested seats. Look for further easing of the Greenback against the Yen and its other major rivals. The USD/DXY should ease further toward the 106.50 from its current 106.90 level.

EUR/USD – The Euro should gather more support at current levels despite overwhelming bearish sentiment. While the currency is headed toward parity, its not going to be a straight line from here on in. Overnight, the EUR/USD traded to a low at 1.0072, before closing at 1.0180. Immediate support for today lies at 1.0150, 1.0100 and 1.0070. Immediate resistance is found at 1.0200, 1.0240 and 1.2070. Likely range today, 1.0100-1.0200. Just trade the range shag on this one today.

USD/JPY – Finished in New York at 136.05. Overnight high traded was at 136.57. For today, look for immediate resistance at 136.30, 136.60 and 136.90. On the downside, immediate support is found at 135.70, 135.40 and 135.10. Look for the USD/JPY pair to trade a likely range today between 135.40-136.40. Preference is to buy USD/JPY dips as there may be more upside ahead.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler was one of the few currencies to gain versus the Greenback, closing at 0.6855 (0.6828 Friday). For today, look for immediate support at 0.6825 followed by 0.6795 and 0.6765. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.6880, 0.6910 and 0.6940. Look for the Aussie to consolidate in a likely 0.6800-0.6900 range. Preference is to sell rallies.

GBP/USD – The British currency dipped against the US Dollar to 1.2035 from 1.2055 open on Friday. Overnight low traded was at 1.2029. Look for immediate support on the British Pound at 1.2010 followed by 1.1980 and 1.1950. Immediate resistance can be found at 1.2060, 1.2090 and 1.2110. Against the backdrop of an overall stronger Greenback and more likely political drama in the UK, look for Sterling to grind lower in a likely 1.1970-1.2100 range today.

Keep the tin helmets handy, we’re headed for another riveting, roller coaster week in FX. Have a good one ahead, happy trading all.