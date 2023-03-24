US Dollar Index: Intermediate double zigzag likely to complete bearish trend

DXY seems to be forming a triple zigzag pattern consisting of primary sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. The sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ look finished. The actionary wave Ⓨ is a double zigzag, the second intervening wave Ⓧ is a standard zigzag.
In the near future, the price depreciation in the primary wave Ⓩ is expected to continue. Judging by the initial part, it can take the form of an intermediate double zigzag.
The final of the bearish trend is expected closer to the 98.182 mark. At that level, primary wave Ⓩ will be at 61.8% of wave Ⓨ.
Let's consider an alternative scenario, where the last part of the bullish correction trend is being built – a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z, that is, a wave z is being formed.
The structure of the wave z is similar to the zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ. In it, the first impulse Ⓐ and the correction Ⓑ in the form of an intermediate double zigzag have already been completed. The entire wave z may end near 115.81. At that level, it will be at the 76.4% Fibonacci extension of wave y.
The first target, to which the bulls can first reach, is the end of the intermediate impulse (3). Its end is possible near 112.95.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0750, looks to post modest weekly gains
Following the sharp decline witnessed in the European session, EUR/USD has managed to recover modestly and seems to have stabilized above 1.0750 amid an improvement seen in market mood. The pair remains on track to end the week modestly higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200 heading into the weekend
GBP/USD retraced a small part of its daily decline in the American session after having tested 1.2200 earlier in the day. The US Dollar has lost some strength with Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, allowing the pair to limit its losses.
Gold retreats after facing resistance at $2,000
Gold price climbed above $2,000 in the early American session but reversed its direction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering from daily lows after Wall Street's opening bell, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing and trades at around $1,990.
Breaking: Binance suspends spot trading, citing issues
Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, announced that it halted spot trading. The announcement from the exchange caused BTC and ETH to drop by nearly 3% and 4%.
Deutsche Bank Stock Forecast: DB shares drop 6% at open following bond sell-off
Deutsche Bank (DB) is the newest bank that has the market worried. Shares opened down more than 6% on Friday and at the time of writing are trading off -6.8% at $8.99.