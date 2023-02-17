US Dollar Index
The US dollar rose to new six week high in early Friday’s trading, with fresh extension higher signaling continuation of the bull-leg from 100.66 (2023 low, posted on Feb 2), which paused for eight-day consolidation.
The greenback remains well supported by growing expectations for further rate hikes by the Fed after US inflation rose above expectations in January, while weak UK German data released today, added pressure on greenback’s major counterparts.
Break above the recent congestion and penetration of falling thick daily cloud, signal that dollar regained traction and resuming rally.
Bulls cracked pivotal barrier at 104.32 (top of rising weekly cloud, opening way for test of 105.39 (2023 high, posted on Jan 6).
Bullish momentum continues to rise on daily chart and underpins near-term action, along with a number of bull-crosses of daily moving averages (10;20;30;55), although overbought stochastic gives initial warning of consolidation in coming sessions.
The greenback is also on track for the third consecutive bullish week, with additional positive signal expected on today’s close above rising weekly Ichimoku cloud, which would become support and further underpin the action.
Recent range tops at 104.00 zone, now offer initial support, followed by broken Fibo barrier at 103.58 (61.8% of 105.39/100.68), with daily cloud base (103.65) marking key support, which should limit potential dips and keep bulls in play.
Res: 104.63; 105.04; 105.39; 105.78.
Sup: 104.28; 103.80; 103.65; 103.40.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.1950 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD stands on slippery grounds near 1.1950 in the early European morning. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.5% in January, compared to the market expectation for a decrease of 0.3%, but failed to help the Pound Sterling find demand.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0600, at its lowest level in six weeks in early Europe this Friday. The pair is undermined by a broadly firmer US Dollar amid rallying US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion. ECB and Federal Reserve speeches eyed.
Gold needs a weekly closing below $1,825 to target $1,800
Gold price is extending its three-day bearish momentum on Friday, following Thursday’s sharp reversal from near the $1,850 level. The buying interest around the United States Dollar (USD) remains unabated amid hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
Dogecoin: Will DOGE escape 100 days of rangebound trading?
Dogecoin price formed a range in early November and has been stuck inside these barriers to this day. Despite the recent bullishness in the market, DOGE has failed to escape this confinement.
Gasoline to drive Fed to 6.5%
The nightmare scenario no one wants to talk about is a second fresh surge in inflation. The re-acceleration of inflation, now confirmed by the latest US Producer Price data, will send the Federal Reserve scurrying to find a solution?