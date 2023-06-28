US Dollar Index
The dollar index rose on Wednesday, as greenback regained traction on fresh weakness of index’s major components – Euro and British pound.
Fresh advance fully reversed Tuesday’s dip and generated an initial signal that two-day pullback is likely ending.
Thinning daily cloud twists on Thursday and attracts fresh bulls, though we need to see a clear break of pivotal barriers at 102.58/67 (cloud top / Fibo 38.2% of 104.59/101.48) to signal bullish continuation of the upleg from 101.48 (Jun 22), which will be confirmed on sustained break above 100DMA (102.81).
Traders await comments from Fed Chair Powell for more clues about the central bank’s action in the near future, as prevailing tone was so far hawkish, but policymakers also need to consider the negative impact of high borrowing to economic growth and recession threats.
Technical signals on daily chart are mixed, with repeated upside failure to keep the downside vulnerable, while sustained break higher would strengthen near-term structure.
Res: 102.81; 103.04; 103.41; 103.72.
Sup: 102.40; 101.94; 101.48; 100.99.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0950 as USD recovery continues
EUR/USD lost its traction and fell below 1.0950 in the American session on Wednesday. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish comments at the ECB Forum on Central Banking seems to be helping the US Dollar gather strength and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD extends daily slide, trades below 1.2650
GBP/USD declined to a fresh two-week low below 1.2650 on Wednesday. The negative shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by retreating equity indexes in the US, helps the US Dollar gather strength. Meanwhile, markets keep a close eye on comments from central bankers at the ECB Forum.
Gold falls to multi-month lows below $1,910
Gold price stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since early March below $1,910 on Wednesday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 3.75%, the broad US Dollar strength doesn't allow XAU/USD to find a foothold.
Pro Ripple attorney shows new evidence to support Ripple case against SEC
Attorney John Deaton, an XRP proponent and founder of Crypto-Law US, identified a developer of the XRPLedger who didn’t receive any funds from the payment firm, a case that could help Ripple defend itself in the lawsuit against the SEC.
NIO’s 11% rally on Tuesday shows that bulls have not given up yet
Nio, the Chinese EV competitor, witnessed its share price add on 11.2% on Tuesday in a session that saw Wall Street clamber back into the market. The S&P 500 added 1.15% in the session, while the NASDAQ 100 surged 1.75%.