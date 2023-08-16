US Dollar Index: Daily trendline resistance breach ahead of FOMC minutes

FOMC Minutes Eyed
The minutes from the last FOMC meeting will be delivered today at 6 pm GMT, which could indicate the end of policy firming this cycle. The previous meeting in late July witnessed the Fed increase the Fed Funds target range to 5.25%-5.50%.
Ultimately, investors will be watching for cues to determine whether the recent rate increase will be the final push in this policy tightening schedule or if, indeed, there is one more perhaps on the table. Markets are fully pricing in a pause at the next meeting on 20 September, with rate cuts projected in 2024.
Since the last rate hike, the consensus among policymakers regarding the future has been inconsistent. For example, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic believe no more rate increases are needed. Also relevant, in an interview at the beginning of this month, New York Fed President John Williams noted that he believes the Fed Funds rate is nearing its peak and anticipates that rates could be cut next year.
On the other side of the field, however, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly recently communicated the possibility of another rate increase or remaining in restrictive territory for longer. She is, of course, joined by Governor Michelle Bowman, who suggests a need for another hike to achieve price stability.
Technical Picture Supports Dollar Bid
Technically, the US dollar, according to the US Dollar Index, is echoing a reasonably strong bullish vibe at the moment. Following a sizeable recovery from support at 99.67 on the monthly chart in July (complemented by two neighbouring Fibonacci ratios [38.2% and 61.8%] at 98.72 and 98.95, respectively), the buck is +1.3% in the green MTD. In addition, price action on the monthly chart has been northbound since bottoming in 2008 at 70.70 if one focusses on the longer-term swings. Q4 (2022), as you can see, printed a noteworthy correction from 114.78 (from channel resistance), which remains active in 2023 and could eventually attract longer-term dip buying.
Supporting this bullish scenario on the monthly scale is price action on the daily chart, recently climbing above a notable trendline resistance taken from the high of 114.78. Although a trendline breach suggests a bullish trend reversal, the caveat is that the index has yet to find acceptance north of the nearby 200-day simple moving average, currently circling nearby at 103.24.
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 ahead of Fed minutes
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0900 area in the American session on Wednesday. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair before the Federal Reserve releases the minutes of the July policy meeting.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.2700
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.2750 on Wednesday following the rally seen after UK inflation data earlier in the day. The US Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of the July policy meeting later in the session.
Gold: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 ahead of FOMC MinutesGold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 ahead of FOMC Minutes Premium
Spot gold hovers just above the $1,900 mark as the US Dollar retains its leadership in a risk-averse environment, also helped by encouraging United States (US) data. The country reported that Building Permits were up 0.1% MoM in July, while Housing Starts in the same period increased by 3.9%, much better than anticipated.
Ripple gears up to hand US SEC a crushing defeat despite regulator's appeal in court, on one condition
Payment giant Ripple is likely to land a complete win against the US financial regulator in its lawsuit. While Ripple's partial victory catalyzed massive inflows from institutional investors, his statement supports a bullish thesis for XRP price recovery in the long term.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Markets rise on Target earnings results
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is advancing cautiously in Wednesday’s premarket after major retailer TGT strongly reversed its recent quarterly reports by this time offering up a 27% consensus beat on the bottom line.