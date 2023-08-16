US Dollar Index: Daily trendline resistance breach ahead of FOMC minutes

Share:

FOMC Minutes Eyed

The minutes from the last FOMC meeting will be delivered today at 6 pm GMT, which could indicate the end of policy firming this cycle. The previous meeting in late July witnessed the Fed increase the Fed Funds target range to 5.25%-5.50%.

Ultimately, investors will be watching for cues to determine whether the recent rate increase will be the final push in this policy tightening schedule or if, indeed, there is one more perhaps on the table. Markets are fully pricing in a pause at the next meeting on 20 September, with rate cuts projected in 2024.

Since the last rate hike, the consensus among policymakers regarding the future has been inconsistent. For example, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic believe no more rate increases are needed. Also relevant, in an interview at the beginning of this month, New York Fed President John Williams noted that he believes the Fed Funds rate is nearing its peak and anticipates that rates could be cut next year.

On the other side of the field, however, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly recently communicated the possibility of another rate increase or remaining in restrictive territory for longer. She is, of course, joined by Governor Michelle Bowman, who suggests a need for another hike to achieve price stability.

Technical Picture Supports Dollar Bid

Technically, the US dollar, according to the US Dollar Index, is echoing a reasonably strong bullish vibe at the moment. Following a sizeable recovery from support at 99.67 on the monthly chart in July (complemented by two neighbouring Fibonacci ratios [38.2% and 61.8%] at 98.72 and 98.95, respectively), the buck is +1.3% in the green MTD. In addition, price action on the monthly chart has been northbound since bottoming in 2008 at 70.70 if one focusses on the longer-term swings. Q4 (2022), as you can see, printed a noteworthy correction from 114.78 (from channel resistance), which remains active in 2023 and could eventually attract longer-term dip buying.

Supporting this bullish scenario on the monthly scale is price action on the daily chart, recently climbing above a notable trendline resistance taken from the high of 114.78. Although a trendline breach suggests a bullish trend reversal, the caveat is that the index has yet to find acceptance north of the nearby 200-day simple moving average, currently circling nearby at 103.24.