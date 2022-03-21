In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert Dale showed the line in the sand in DXY. He talked about buying weakness at Fib retrace 61.8 .8300ish.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD weak as Fed’s Powell notes “inflation is much too high”
The EUR/USD pair holds at the lower end of its daily range amid concerns related to the Eastern European crisis, comments from chair Jerome Powell, who noted Fed predictions might become out of date soon in the current times.
GBP/USD nears 1.3200 as demand for the dollar recedes
GBP/USD is up as demand for the dollar eases, as Wall Street struggles to remain afloat. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and Brexit-related headlines are leading the way.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Shiba Inu price to collect liquidity for an explosive 40% rally
Shiba Inu price action seems to be repeating itself after a recent breakout from its downtrend. The rebound is pausing and might go for a liquidity run below a vital support level before a full-blown rally kicks off.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected.