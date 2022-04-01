The US dollar index rose slightly after the latest US jobs data. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country added over 431k jobs in April as the economy continued to recover. This increase was lower than the adjusted 750k that it added in the previous month. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% while the participation rate moved upwards to 62.4%. Wages also rose from 5.1% in February to 5.6% in March. Still, these jobs numbers will likely have no major impact on the Federal Reserve since officials have started focusing keenly on the rising inflation.
The euro wavered after the latest preliminary Eurozone consumer inflation data. According to Eurostat, the country’s consumer price index (CPI) rose from 5.9% in February to 7.5% in March. This increase was better than the median estimate of 6.6%. Core inflation, on the other hand, rose from 2.7% to 3.0%. Energy costs were the biggest catalyst for the move and analysts believe that the situation will get worse. These costs also had an impact on the manufacturing sector. According to Markit, the bloc’s manufacturing PMI declined from 58.2 to 56.5 in March.
The Japanese yen declined slightly against the US dollar and the euro after the latest Bank of Japan sentiment data. Sentiment among large manufacturers declined from 17 in Q4 to 14 in Q1. The same trend happened among large non-manufacturers as sentiment dropped from 10 to 9. The yen has sold off because of the ongoing expansionary policies. In a statement on Thursday, the BOJ governor said that the bank will maintain a dovish sentiment in the coming months. This is unlike what other central banks like the Fed and BOE are doing.
EUR/JPY
The EURJPY pair remained at an elevated level after the latest Eurozone inflation and Japan’s sentiment data. It is trading at 135.35, which is a few points below the highest point in March. The pair remains slightly above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a bearish divergence pattern. There is a possibility that the pair will retest the support at 133.42 and then resume the bullish trend.
USD/MXN
The USD/MXN pair declined to the lowest point since February this year as emerging market currencies continued doing well. The pair moved below the support at 20.15, which was the lowest point on February 22. It also dropped below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD moved below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will continue falling as bears attempt to move below 20.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined to a low of 1.1050, which was the lowest level since Wednesday. It declined below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. It also moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index declined to 45. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling in the near term.
