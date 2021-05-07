The Japanese yen was little changed during the Asian session as the market reacted to the latest income data from the country. According to Japan’s statistics agency, overtime pay declined by 6.20% in March this year after falling by 9.10% in the previous year. The overall wage income of employees rose by 0.2%, an improvement after it dropped by 0.2% in the previous month. Meanwhile, data by Markit revealed that the country’s services PMI increased from 48.3 in February to 49.5 in March while the monetary base rose to 24.3%. These numbers show that the Japanese economy is doing relatively well although growth remains modest.
The US dollar wavers ahead of important US jobs numbers scheduled for later today. Economists interviewed by Bloomberg expect the data to show that the economy added 978,000 jobs in April after it added 916k in March. They also see the private sector adding 893k, higher than the ADP estimate of 755k. Further, analysts expect the unemployment rate to drop from 6.0% to 5.8%, which will be an impressive comeback from last year’s high of almost 15%. The average weekly hours are expected to remain unchanged at 34.9 while hourly earnings are expected to fall by 0.4%.
The economic calendar will have some key events today. In Asia, the Chinese government will publish the latest trade numbers. These numbers will likely show that the country’s exports and imports rose in April as the recovery continued. In Switzerland, the statistics agency will release the unemployment rate data. Germany released the latest exports, imports, and industrial production data. Most importantly, Canada will publish the latest jobs numbers in the afternoon session.
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD pair bounced back in the American session. It rose to 1.2062, which is higher than this week’s low of 1.1968. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved from the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement above the 23.6% retracement. The pair also moved above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD have started to rise. The pair has also formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern, meaning that it will likely continue rising.
GBP/USD
The GBP/USD pair is still in consolidation after the latest Bank of England rate decision. On the four-hour chart, the pair has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern. It is also at the same level as the 25-day moving average. This triangle is nearing its peak, while the Average True Range (ATR) has fallen. Therefore, the pair may soon break out in either direction.
USD/JPY
The USD/JPY pair was little unchanged after the latest data from Japan. On the four-hour chart, the pair is at the same level as the 25-day moving average while the signal and histogram of the MACD have moved below the neutral line. The Average True Range (ATR) has been on a downward trend. It has also formed a narrow ascending channel. Therefore, the pair may retreat as bears target the next key support at 108.50.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2050 ahead of Lagarde, NFP
EUR/USD holds the higher ground above 1.2050 amid broad US dollar weakness. EU, US backs waiver of covid vaccine IP, Fedspeak push back tapering expectations. Markets turn cautious ahead of the crucial US NFP release. Lagarde’s speech awaited as well.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3950 above 20-SMA
GBP/USD is accumulating gains around 1.3900, as the US dollar remains on the defensive ahead of the critical US NFP report. The BOE revised up its economic forecasts while announcing a slowdown of its bond purchases. Brexit concerns continue to loom.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3950 above 20-SMA
GBP/USD is accumulating gains around 1.3900, as the US dollar remains on the defensive ahead of the critical US NFP report. The BOE revised up its economic forecasts while announcing a slowdown of its bond purchases. Brexit concerns continue to loom.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.