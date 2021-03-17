In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Gold still holds strong but chances for a second test of 38,2% are increasing

Silver inside of the symmetric triangle pattern, getting ready for a breakout

Nasdaq dangerously comes back below the neckline of the giant inverse head and shoulders

DAX inside of the ascending triangle pattern. Bullish breakout slightly more possible

EURUSD drops after bounce of the 1.1915

AUDUSD breaks the lower line of the symmetric triangle

NZDUSD with a very similar situation as the Australian peer

USDCHF breaks the upper line of the flag, looking bullish

NZDCAD with an ultimate bearish setup. Few negative factors at once look very pessimistic.

Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.

EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.

GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC

GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy. 

XAU/USD slides below $1730 amid a spike in US bond yields

A sudden pickup in the US bond yields prompted fresh selling around gold in the last hour. The prevalent cautious mood could help limit deeper losses for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC policy decision.

Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off

Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.

SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news

Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.

