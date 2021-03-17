In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Gold still holds strong but chances for a second test of 38,2% are increasing

Silver inside of the symmetric triangle pattern, getting ready for a breakout

Nasdaq dangerously comes back below the neckline of the giant inverse head and shoulders

DAX inside of the ascending triangle pattern. Bullish breakout slightly more possible

EURUSD drops after bounce of the 1.1915

AUDUSD breaks the lower line of the symmetric triangle

NZDUSD with a very similar situation as the Australian peer

USDCHF breaks the upper line of the flag, looking bullish

NZDCAD with an ultimate bearish setup. Few negative factors at once look very pessimistic.