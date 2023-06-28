Wednesday was a day of broad-based US Dollar inflows. There was plenty of demand for the US Dollar across the board, a lot of this coming from a round of recent inflation data out of many economies that was softer than expected.
EUR/USD briefly traded under 1.0900 but trimmed losses. The US Dollar strengthened on the back of Fed rate hike expectations, pushing the pair to the downside. However, the slide was limited as the Euro remained supported, with ECB members continuing to signal more hikes ahead. The focus now turns to inflation data.
GBP/USD fell almost 1% on Wednesday, marking its worst daily performance in over a month and posting the lowest daily close in two weeks. The pair found support above 1.2600 and rebounded to 1.2650. The USD has strengthened, while the Pound remains vulnerable.
XAU/USD is under selling pressure for a third consecutive day, having traded as low as $1,902.80 early in the American session.
Bitcoin price has been keeping investors happy, sitting above the key support level of $30,000. This is expected to change as we move into July as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has been hinting at rate hikes.
Nio, the Chinese EV competitor, witnessed its share price add on 11.2% on Tuesday in a session that saw Wall Street clamber back into the market. The S&P 500 added 1.15% in the session, while the NASDAQ 100 surged 1.75%.