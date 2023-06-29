Wednesday was a day of broad-based US Dollar inflows. There was plenty of demand for the US Dollar across the board, a lot of this coming from a round of recent inflation data out of many economies that was softer than expected.
German inflation in focus, ahead of US Q1 GDP
There is the hope that upcoming data could prompt a softening of this hawkish message starting today with the latest June inflation numbers from Germany. We also have the final iteration of US Q1 GDP, which was revised up to 1.3% from 1.1% a few weeks ago.