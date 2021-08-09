The US dollar index soared following the release of the July nonfarm payrolls report. Although total employment increased by 943k in July, it remains 5.7 million below its February 2020 high. The high job openings reflect the slow return to work encouraged by unemployment benefits, accounting for 2 million of the shortfall. This shortfall is concentrated in the services sector, which has 5.9 million fewer jobs than in February 2020. However, 3.7 million jobs are still missing after the pandemic. The US dollar index is expected to rise in the short term, but the nonfarm payrolls report has no impact on the long-term trajectory of the index. Let's begin with a yearly chart of the US dollar index over a long period of time.

Long-Term View of US dollar Index

The US dollar index is expected to rise in the short term, but the latest nonfarm payrolls report has no impact on the long-term trajectory of the index. Let's begin with a yearly chart of the US dollar index to observe the development of patterns. The long-term outlook for the US dollar is bearish, as shown in the chart below. In 2020, the US dollar index rises to hit the red falling curve, then sharply falls to close the year at the end of support. This drop produced a sharp reversal candle, indicating that the downside pressure still exists in 2021. The most key point to note is that this reversal candle was shaped within the time frame of the 16-year cycle top.

The 16-year cycle in the US dollar index is divided into 8-year cycles. The US dollar index has a cycle top every 16 years, followed by a decline for the next eight years. When the US dollar index reached a 16-year cycle high in 2000, its value dropped by roughly 70% from 2001 to 2008, while it fell by nearly 95.96% from 1986 to 1992. The market volatility that existed 20-40 years ago does not exist in today's world, so it cannot be assumed that if the US dollar index falls, it will fall in a straight line as it did during the 2000 and 1985 crises. Gold prices can be used to track the dollar's 16-year cycles. When the US dollar index reaches a cycle high, gold prices develops a meaningful low.

The monthly chart of US dollar index is shows below. The price reversal from the arc resistance resulted in a double top with the formation of M type patterns. The double top will be confirmed only if 88 levels are broken. The support level of 88-89 is a confirmed support juncture. This support juncture has a blue rising channel line support. Furthermore, the horizontal support line is regarded as the neckline of the M type bearish patterns. Any breach of this neckline at 88 would indicate a sharp decline in the US dollar index. So far, the bounce has been week, implying a sideways period above 87-88.

The chart below shows a magnified view of the current support level at which the US dollar is trading.

The Alternate View of US Dollar Index

An alternate view of the US dollar index can be observed by drawing a trend line from 1985. Markets are too elastic nowadays, and ideal patterns do not exist. However, if this trend line was considered broken, the index three retests to the trend line provided unhealthy support. On the other hand, the second decline in 2020 after hitting the dotted grey trend line, indicates a strong double top only if the 88-89 levels are broken. The US dollar index spike due to covid-19 above the dotted grey trend line and subsequent reversal continues to indicate that bearish forces are higher.

The primary driver of the US dollar is inflation. The chart below depicts the relationship between the US dollar index and the CPI, indicating that a sharp increase in inflation suggests a weak dollar. The current surge in CPI should be no different despite the Fed efforts to portray price increases as “transitory”. However, rising hourly wage rates highlight underlying inflationary pressure and suggest that the recent spike in the consumer price index (CPI) is not “transitory”.

The short-term US Dollar index is expected to rise in value, but this does not change the long-term bearish outlook. The Short-Term Bounce in US dollars is due to the Long-Term Supports

Final Words

Inflation expectations indicate a weaker dollar. A short-term recovery in the US dollar does not change the long-term bearish outlook for the index. The CPI report on Wednesday will be crucial in determining the next move in the US dollar index. According to the development of patterns and cycles, any advance in the US dollar index must be capped by a massive selling pressure.