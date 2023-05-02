Share:

Outlook: There’s nothing like a Wall Stret Journal story saying the dollar is toast to result in a dollar rally. That doesn’t mean the WSJ is wrong, just that comeuppances are so much fun. The exact quote is “the air has come out of the dollar” and the reasons are not hard to find–Fed about to pause, banking crisis, default crisis, recession looming.

The only thing relatively likely about the litany of woes is the Fed is about to pause. We will find out tomorrow but it’s pretty much baked in by now. The other three are stories that a lot of analysts like, but they are not hard facts, and that includes the recession idea. That doesn’t mean the absence of another bank crisis is dollar-supportive, however, and weirdly, it does mean a debt limit fix is not dollar-supportive anyway. A high proportion do not actually think the US will default. Looking at the historical record, the dollar doesn’t lose during these debt ceiling crises and doesn’t gain when they end.

The news today includes factory orders, auto sales and the splendid Jolts report so favored by former Feds like Yellen. It’s a bit late for Jolts to influence the Fed holding their policy meeting starting today, but the Fed can perhaps still congratulate itself for getting job openings down. Remember the openings had been a ridiculous high but eased by 632,000 to 9.9 million in February, the lowest level since May 2021 and below market expectations of 10.4 million. We also care about voluntary quits, which should ease, and firings, which should rise.

For a world supposedly in the direst of crises, or heading there, the VIX measure of fear hit its lowest level on Monday since November 2021. It’s a little higher this morning but still well below the 33-year historical average.

Reuters points out that “Despite the frontloading of the debt ceiling date and weekend bank drama, the equivalent (.MOVE) index of Treasury market volatility remains lower on the month and more than third lower than the peaks of the March banking blowup.

“And even with all the central bank decisions this week - with the European Central Bank meeting as well as the Fed - the overall currency market volatility is close to its lowest in more than a year.”

Meanwhile, the BoA bull/bear needle is edging closer to the BUY section.

As John Bollinger pointed out decades ago, a contraction in the standard deviation bands around a moving average, a kissing cousin to bottoming volatility, is a danger sign implying a breakout is on its way.

The big event, after the Fed announcement tomorrow, is payrolls on Friday. Reuters has a chart comparing rate changes and unemployment that is hard to read but interesting–it shows a super-weak eyeball correlation with a ton of exceptions and lags all over the place. Cynics and sceptics love a chart like this, but note that if you shift the axes, it can be made to look more reasonable.

Forecast: In the end, as the banking crisis fades away (again) and the government makes progress on the debt ceiling, the dollar will indeed lose some of its air, as the WSJ wrote yesterday. We can expect the long-term economic outlook to favor the dollar, but not for another few months.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

