The USD has broken with a massive key level and I'm looking for longs only. At the moment the move is gone but the probability of a pullback to the previous broken level is very HIGH.
Today the DXY is up 0.15% and has cleanly broken with the 93.20 level after breaking with our flag last Friday.
We copntinue to be short term buyers in this market and this is my full buy rationale for today:
