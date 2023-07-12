There were some things going on in the background on Wednesday like as expected central bank moves from the RBNZ and Bank of Canada and higher commodities prices. But unquestionably, the big headline of the day was the softer than expected US CPI print.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds to gains above 1.1130, posts highest daily close since March 2022 Premium
EUR/USD is holding firm to gains above 1.1100. The pair jumped following the release of US CPI data and posted its highest daily close since March 2022. The USD tumbled with the DXY falling to one-year lows below 100.50. More US inflation data is due on Thursday, and also the ECB minutes.
GBP/USD hits 1.3000 for the first time since April 2022
GBP/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar and reached at 1.3900, a fresh 15-month high. US inflation data triggered a sharp decline of the Greenback. UK GDP, US PPI, and Jobless Claims are due on Thursday.
Gold: XAU/USD flirts with $1,960 amid broad USD sell-off Premium
XAU/USD rallied on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $1,959.30 a troy ounce early in the American session, as the US Dollar collapsed following lower-than-anticipated inflation figures.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Altcoins could suffer if BTC holds its ground
Bitcoin (BTC) price holds steady, moving within a fixed range despite macroeconomic forces and industry developments. With it, Ethereum (ETH) price too is moving horizontally.
June CPI: More convincing progress underway
Today's report on the Consumer Price Index for June brought good news. Headline consumer price inflation increased 0.2% over the month and 3.0% over the past year.