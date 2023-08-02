Stocks were trading on the back foot overnight after US10yr rose above 4% for the first time since 7 July.
The ISM Manufacturing survey rose slightly from a month ago to 46.4 from 46.0. The dispersion index is still pointing to a contraction in the industrials sector of the US. Still, the improvement from June's survey may suggest that business sentiment among manufacturing executives is finding a bottom in this very irregular post-pandemic world.
Adding more oomph to the bond market sell-off, Fitch Ratings lowered the US debt rating from AAA to AA+ due to a decline in governance standards, explicitly referencing the repeated impasses over the debt ceiling. This news was not visually appealing to US market concerns, and in knee-jerk fashion, the S&P 500 and the dollar fell.
Global Funds buy US debt because it's the safest and most liquid investment option. However, after the rating downgrade on Tuesday, the US bond appeal could tarnish slightly. Still, the significant issue is that the downgrade could negatively affect various funding pipelines, such as mortgage rates and global swaps contracts. As a result, early Asian markets may tread cautiously as investors turn wary of locals selling US Treasuries, leading to a further increase in sovereign yields that typically act as a stock market rally capper.
While debt downgrades seldom, if ever, have long legs, investors may pause and let the dust settle before rentering risk markets. However, within this super market-friendly environment of stable growth and a Fed close to the end of its hiking cycle creating fertile ground for stock gains, its unlikely risk sentiment will wander too far off the soft landing path.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
