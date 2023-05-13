In this video, we'll delve into the US government's debt crisis and the nail-biting suspense of Congress waiting until the last possible moment to act.
I discuss the two biggest risks to the financial markets and default is not one of them.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD heads for worst week since September 2022
The US Dollar is up sharply on Friday, extending its weekly gains and pushing EUR/USD to the 1.0850 area, the lowest level in a month. The Euro is on track to post its biggest weekly loss against the US Dollar since September 2022.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2450 area as USD preserves its strength
GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and slumped to 1.2450 area. The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength ahead of the weekend weighs on the pair, which remains on track to snap a three-week winning streak.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows, stays below $2,020
Gold price has gained traction and climbed above $2,010 after having touched its lowest level in a week near $2,000 earlier in the day. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield staying in positive territory above 3.4%, however, XAU/USD's upside remains capped.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
US: Consumer sentiment slumps in early May
Consumers continue to signal they are downbeat about the economy, and that they expect inflation to remain higher for longer.