I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at USDCHF, USDCNH, USDCAD, Gold (XAUUSD), the S&P 400, and the NASDAQ (US100).
Over the weekend both political parties in Washington worked out a deal to raise the debt ceiling for two years, averting financial catastrophe…or did they?
Both houses of Congress have to vote now so it may or may not happen.
Meanwhile, the good news bolstered US indices and we see all moving higher and opening with gaps this morning.
Also, you may have seen that Valutrades is now offering the S&P 400 which is different from the S&P 500 as it looks at 400 mid-cap companies versus the largest 500 companies in the US.
This good news has actually made the USD slightly weaker and we will explore the pullbacks tomorrow from the technical side.
Keep an eye on GBPUSD, USDCAD, and AUDUSD.
In spite of all that, Gold is still in a downtrend.
However, if we look at the daily chart we see a technical opportunity but we will follow the news this week regarding the US debt ceiling, just in case.
Also, tomorrow we have US Consumer Confidence, a PMI on Thursday, lots of US Employment data, and the US Non-Farm Payrolls this Friday which will affect Gold, USD and the US Indices.
Also, we have 3 PMIs from China on the last day of the month.
We have GDP tomorrow and a news conference from Switzerland Thursday, and we see that the CHF is quite weak against most pairs except JPY.
Looking at China, USDCNH is still in an uptrend and price action has broken through resistance with key levels much higher up.
Last week the RBNZ raised Interest Rates but not as much as the rumours suggested and they may pause next time.
This had the NZD falling dramatically and we will look to take advantage of this tomorrow.
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0750 amid US debt deal optimism
EUR/USD is consolidating the rebound below 1.0750 in the European session. Markets cheer the US debt agreement reached on Sunday. However, concerns over its passage in Congress and holiday-thinned light trading could cap the upside.
GBP/USD eases to 1.2350 as USD finds fresh demand
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2350, paring back gains in the European trading hours. The safe-haven US Dollar is finding fresh demand, despite the improved market mood on the US debt deal optimism. investors await a fresh catalyst amid thin liquidity conditions.
Gold bulls prod $1,951 hurdle on mixed start of US NFP week
Gold Price picks up bids to consolidate the monthly losses, the first in three, amid mixed concerns surrounding the US debt limit extension. Adding strength to the corrective bounce could be the holidays in the major markets including the US, as well as anxiety ahead of this week’s US NFP.
Pro-XRP attorney predicts the altcoin’s rally to $2 ahead of SEC vs. Ripple verdict
The community of XRP token holders await a verdict in the US SEC lawsuit against Ripple. Three key aspects of the case could influence the verdict and subsequently XRP price.
US debt agreement reached in principle, but will it pass on Wed?
Agreement reached in principle between Republicans and Democrats – although debt ceiling concerns still very much in mind ahead of anticipated Wed vote in Congress, where at least two Republican members of Congress have expressed lack of support.