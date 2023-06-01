General trend
- The much anticipated debt limit ceiling was passed by the House of Representatives - as expected. Markets barely moved in reaction.
- Asian markets were mostly in recovery mode today, notably the Hang Seng recovering +0.8% of the 20% losses suffered so far this year.
- US JOLTS job reading was also hot, 700K above forecast. [USD up on the data].
- However, two FOMC voters, Harker and Jefferson, advocated for a "skip" at the June meeting, while emphasizing that should not be taken as a signal the Fed is done. [USD sharply reversed course back to levels prior to JOLTs].
- Today saw PMI figures released through most of Asia.
- After yesterday’s contractionary Official China PMI (48.8), today’s Caixin PMI came in well above expectations, supporting Asia equities to extend gains for the day.
- Post-Caixin PMI release USD/CNH corrected down to 7.11 (after touching 7.12 in FUTs overnight).
- Japan Capex significantly outperformed expectations with its fastest growth since 2015. Some analysts speculate this may lead to a revision upwards in Q1 GDP.
- Australia also outperformed Capex expectations.
- Commodity currencies Kiwi [+0.2%] and Aussie [+0.5%] have both clawed back a degree of their losses from the past couple of weeks, noticeably after Caixin PMIs. Major crosses USD & JPY & EUR are all relatively quiet during the Asia session.
- Oil still tracking lower, now trading in the $68 handle ahead of this weekend’s OPEC meeting (June 4).
Looking forward this week:
- Thu EU inflation/CPI.
- Thu night US ISM Manufacturing.
- Fri Aussie minimum wage and minimum award wage revisions.
- Fri night US ADP non-farm payrolls and unemployment.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- Australia ASX-200 opens -0.1% at 7,383.
- AUSTRALIA Q1 PRIVATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE Q/Q: 2.4% V 1.0%E.
- Australia May Final PMI Manufacturing: 48.4 v 48.0 prelim (confirms 3rd month of contraction).
- Australia May CoreLogic Housing Prices M/M: 1.4% v 0.7% prior.
- Australia Trade Min: Chinese review on tariffs on Australian barley are going in the right direction.
- New Zealand sells total NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2028, 2034 and 2051 nominal bonds.
- New Zealand Government: Offers to buy ~700 homes that were damaged by cyclone, buy-out cost to be split with local councils; Cost to be determined by valuations.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens -0.2% at 18,190.
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% at 3,19.
- Hong Kong Apr Budget Balance (HKD): -34.7B v -61.7B prior.
- Hong Kong Apr M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 0.9% v 0.9% prior.
- CHINA MAY CAIXIN PMI MANUFACTURING: 50.9 V 49.5E (moves back into expansion).
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY5.0B v injects CNY11B prior.
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0965 v 7.0821 prior (weakest CNY fix since Dec 1 2022).
- China Finance Ministry (MOF): To issue CNY30.0B in Treasury bonds in Hong Kong in 2023.
- US Defense Sec Austin: Communication with China would help avoid the possibility of incidents ‘spiraling out of control’.
- China LGFVs have sold a record CNY72B ($10B) in ‘pearl [free trade zone] bonds’ thus far in 2023, up approx. 100% y/y – financial press.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens flat at 30,886.
- JAPAN Q1 CAPITAL SPENDING (CAPEX) Y/Y: 11.0% V 6.0%E (fastest annual growth since Q3 2015).
- Japan May Final PMI Manufacturing: 50.6 v 50.8 prelim (confirms 1st expansion in 7 months).
- Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended May 26]: Japan buying of foreign bonds ¥1.03T v ¥964.7B prior; Foreign buying of Japan stocks: ¥379.2B v ¥867.5B prior.
- Japan Defence Min Hamada: Japan and US need to deepen cooperation in face of North Korea missile launches.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- Japan sells ¥2.70T in 10-Year JGB Bonds; Avg Yield: 0.4360% v 0.4260% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.69x v 3.60x prior.
- IMF Chief Economist: Believes it is too early for BOJ to tighten monetary policy - interview.
South Korea
- Korea Kospi opens -0.2% at 2,572.
- South Korea May PMI Manufacturing: 48.4 v 48.1 prior (11th month of contraction).
- South Korea May Trade Balance: -$2.1B v -$2.5Be.
- South Korea Trade Min: Trade Balance will improve 'significantly' in Jun.
Other Asia
- Sri Lanka Central Bank (CBSL) cuts Key Rates by 250 bps (not expected).
- Taiwan Govt says expects to sign first deal under new trade talks framework with US on Thursday - Taiwan Office of Trade Negotiations text message.
- Fitch affirms Vietnam sovereign rating at 'BB'; Outlook positive.
- Macau May Casino Rev (MOP) 15.6B; Y/Y: +365.9% v +370.0%e.
- Taiwan May PMI Manufacturing: 44.3 v 47.1 prior [12th month of contraction].
- Philippines May PMI Manufacturing: 52.2 v 51.4 prior (20th month of expansion).
- Vietnam May PMI Manufacturing: 45.3 v 46.7 prior (3rd month of contraction and lowest since Sept 2021).
- Malaysia May PMI Manufacturing: 47.8 v 48.8 prior (9th month of contraction).
- Singapore Apr M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 1.9% v 2.5% prior.
North America
- House of Representatives passes the debt limit bill (as expected) [Final vote 314 to 117].
- MAY CHICAGO PURCHASE MANAGER’S INDEX (PMI): 40.4 V 47.2E.
- APR JOLTS JOB OPENINGS: 10.103M V 9.400ME; Quits rate 2.4% v 2.5% prior; Ratio of job openings to unemployed workers at 1.8 v 1.6 prior.
- Fed's Bowman (voter): expect lower rents will eventually be reflected in inflation data as new leases make their way into the calculations.
- Fed's Jefferson (voter): Skipping a rate hike at a coming meeting would allow Fed officials to see additional data before deciding on extent of additional tightening that may be needed.
- Fed's Harker (voter): I am in the camp coming into this meeting that we can 'skip' a meeting; It would be a 'skip' not a pause.
- FEDERAL RESERVE BEIGE BOOK: PRICE INCREASES SLOWED IN MANY DISTRICTS; EMPLOYMENT INCREASED IN MOST DISTRICTS BUT AT A SLOWER PACE.
Europe
- GERMANY MAY PRELIMINARY CPI M/M: -0.1% V +0.2%E; Y/Y: 6.1% V 6.5%E.
- GERMANY MAY NET UNEMPLOYMENT CHANGE: +9.0K V +13.5KE; UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS RATE: 5.6% V 5.6%E.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- ASX200 +0.3%; Hang Seng +1.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.6%; Nikkei 225 +0.8%; Kospi -0.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.1%; Nasdaq100 flat, DAX +0.6%; FTSE100 -1.0%.
- EUR 1.0678 – 1.0697; JPY 138.96 – 139.56 ; AUD 0.6484 – 0.6524 ; NZD 0.6000 – 0.6028.
- Gold flat at $1,981/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $68.33/brl; Copper +0.6% at $3.6865/lb.
