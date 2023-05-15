Share:

The USD has rallied but this may be short-lived if the US Congress and the White House do not agree to raise their debt ceiling by 1 June.

In fact, we are already seeing a pullback in most pairs and we also see quite a few technical opportunities which we will look at tomorrow.

If the debt ceiling crisis cannot be resolved the results will be quite simple:

The USD will fall,

And the US Indices will fall along with them.

Last week we looked at these indices and the technical patterns which their price action is producing.

However, in this case, fundamental events will drive price action and, to be honest until the markets know what is going on, we may not see much volatility.

Having said that, we have a busy week ahead of us with all major economies announcing something impactful this week.

The GBP will be affected by UK employment data and investors will be watching for hints from the Bank of England about future Interest Rate rises.

We will see the same in the US with Jerome Powell speaking on Friday and certainly, he will be asked about the impact of the debt ceiling crisis.

Christine Lagarde will be answering similar questions about this and future rate rises on Tuesday and Thursday, after Employment figures earlier on Tuesday.

As well, more news from Australia, New Zealand and GDP figures from Japan.

The JPY could use some good news as, as we can see, it is getting weaker again and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.