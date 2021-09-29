The market is painted in flashy red on the back of a combination of several factors ranging from the risk of a US government shutdown if the US policymakers can’t agree to raise the debt ceiling before Thursday night, the energy crunch that puts pressure on energy prices, which in return puts pressure on the inflation expectations.

And combined with the US approaching its debt ceiling deadline without having found an agreement to raise the ceiling puts a strong positive pressure on the US yields. But an eventual deal on the US debt ceiling could provide an immediate relief to the stock markets.

UBS joins Credit Suisse in its call for the S&P500 which they think should hit 5000 in 2022. Energy stocks will likely lead gains, but other sectors should do fine as well.

On the individual level, Amazon slips below the 200-dma, Tesla gives back a part of latest gains, meanwhile Ford and Korean SK Innovation announce to invest more than $11 billion to build a new plant to produce the fully electric version of Ford’s F-150 truck.