US stocks kicked off the week on a slightly positive note on the back of weak economic data – that fueled the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) pause expectations, glim hope that the debt ceiling talks between Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy could lead to resolution and on Microsoft gaining EU approval to buy Activision.
But all of the latter are weak reasons to jump on a bullish trade. Elsewhere, the latest economic data released in China showed that retail sales and industrial production grew slower than expected in April, while fixed asset investment unexpectedly fell.
Crude oil traded past $71pb yesterday on news that People’s Bank of China boosts liquidity to fuel growth in China, but as long as the hard data is not there to confirm improved activity, it will be hard for oil bulls to justify a significant advance.
Today, investors will keep an eye on European growth and sentiment data, the US retail sales figures and Home Depot earnings. In the coming days, other US retailers including Target and Walmart are due to announce earnings to give a sense of how US consumers are coping with the sticky-high inflation.
The latest GDP report revealed surprisingly resilient consumer spending – which in return puts a positive pressure on inflation expectations, and Fed bets. Therefore, any further resilience in retailer earnings would keep the Fed hawks alert.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0900 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD has staged a minor comeback to test 1.0900 in the European session. The US Dollar is seeing renewed selling amid a positive shift in risk sentiment. Eurozone GDP and US Retail Sales data are awaited ahead of US debt ceiling talks.
GBP/USD regains 1.2500 as US Dollar resumes correction
GBP/USD is trading back above 1.2500, reversing losses led by the mixed UK labor market report. The US Dollar has resumed its corrective downside amid a recovery in risk sentiment. Traders await the US data and debt ceiling updates.
Gold bears approach $2,000 amid US default fears ahead of Retail Sales
Gold price (XAU/USD) refreshes intraday low near $2005.00 as it takes offers to reverse the week-start corrective bounce heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Dogecoin daily transactions hit record high surpassing Bitcoin, DOGE gears up for recovery
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, witnessed a peak in daily transactions, which climbed to a record high of 650,000.
Debt default back on table as manufacturing melts
Senator McCarthy’ has totally rejected the idea, put forward the day before by some Democrats, that staffers meetings had made significant progress.