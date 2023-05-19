Share:

Outlook: We await news from G7 in Hiroshima this weekend. China is taking a dim view of what’s going on; nearly everybody is planning to subsidize chip production at home, even the UK (improbable as that seems), while China’s dominance remains in everything from rare earths to battery inputs. Foreign affairs experts are pontificating. Somewhat strangely, Zelensky is on his way to Hiroshima.

Of all the sentences we read yesterday and overnight, here is the one that stands out (from Bloomberg): “On Thursday, the bond market assigned about a 40% chance of a rate increase at the Fed’s meeting next month, after Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said the case for pausing isn’t yet clear.”

We checked with the CME FedWatch tool and don’t get 40%. Granted, the thing skitters around like a deranged bug, but as of 7:15 today, the bettors have a probability of a 25 bp hike at 23.1%, and this is little changed from yesterday (21.1%). It was 4.9% a week ago and 14.2% a month ago.

Reuters takes the longer view and comes up with the opposite opinion, noting St. Louis Fed Bullard said much the same thing. Reuters reports “So with the likely aversion of a U.S. default and inflationary pressures back in focus, traders now price in 45 basis points of rate cuts by the end of the year, down from 55 basis points early Thursday.”

We are going through this maze of expectations about the future of the Fed’s interest rate decision because it puts on display in full color that nobody has a clue. Cut, hike—the mix of opinions is all over the place. We can’t use any of them to help making an FX-relevant decision. Given the number of lousy regional Fed reports and sectors/factors going downhill, our own opinion is that the US will escape recession--by the skin of its teeth. This assumes the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow numbers are overstated—but not to the extent that a negative looks like a false positive. Hanging our hat on the Atlanta Fed is somewhat risky, to be sure.

We can’t count on fresh remarks from Feds to help, either. We get three of them today, including chief Powell, along with former Fed chief Bernanke.

Forecast: Improved sentiment toward risk is only a little more than 1% fact today. Both sides of the debt ceiling negotiations expressed hope that deal can get done and perhaps this weekend. We have serious doubts about the ability of the House Speaker to do anything with his unruly base of radicals. His leadership skills are famously lacking.

So the question becomes whether rising risk appetite harms the dollar. It hasn’t done much harm so far (except to the gold bugs). We suspect the pullback in the dollar is more about positioning on a Friday ahead of the weekend than anything to do with politics or fundamentals. And note that while the dollar index is still struggling to match-and-surpass the March high (105.88), in the grand scheme of things it has a long way to go. It was 113.92 as recently as October 2022, only 19 months ago.

That high level was reached at the time on the US economy buzzing along with post-pandemic growth while the UK and Europe were barely moving and reeling from the Ukraine invasion. The Ukraine invasion is still a drag. If we expect US growth to persist and the drag over there to persist, too, there is no reason the dollar index can’t keep rising. (Remember the dollar index is comprised mostly of the euro.)

Tidbit: The FT has a wonderful story on leaks from the European Central Bank over the past 20 years—over 360 of them. “After trawling through stories by financial news wires Bloomberg, Reuters and MNI, ECB research found 368 stories based on leaks from central bank insiders between 2002 and 2021. However, the research said, while leaks often move markets more than public statements by rate-setters, they were unreliable indicators of future decisions and should be treated with caution.”

In other words, the leaks were inaccurate. “Looking back after the decision is made, preceding leaks usually did not move market rates closer to the actual policy outcome.” Really? We’d like to see some evidence, please. If the leaks were wrong, they weren’t leaks. Rather, they were somebody’s opinion trying to get a specific market outcome, perhaps for personal profit. So, who are the leakers?

The FT report says “’Leaks are more frequent when the policy debate is more controversial — when there may be significant disagreement among policymakers,’ the officials said.” This was more evident during the Draghi years.

“The most controversial decision in recent years was after it cut rates for the last time and restarted bond purchases at one of the former final meetings in September 2019. The decision prompted a flurry of public and private criticism from rate-setters, some of whom felt they had been cornered by Draghi into accepting the decision. Lagarde has adopted a different leadership style to Draghi, opting to rally rate-setters around a decision and then explain it, rather than leading from the front and expecting others to follow.”

We dislike any criticism of Mr. Draghi, who remains a hero in our book. Europe has few enough people who can be labelled a leader. Quick, name a few. We can come up with two--Merkel and Draghi. Look at how hard French president Macron tries to be a “leader” and gets jeers for this trouble.

Tidbit: US real estate is not a driver in FX but some of yesterday’s data is interesting. The median price of all types of existing home, including condos, fell 1.7% y/y to $388,800, the third consecutive month of decline. WolfStreet notes we haven’t seen this much decline since 2012 (following the boom that came after the 2008-09 Great Financial Criss crash). The drop on the month-over-month basis was 3.4%.

Here’s the juicy stuff: “Investors pull back: All-cash sales – often investors and second home buyers – plunged by 22% year-over-year to 94,000 homes in April (a 28% share of 336,000 sales), from 120,000 homes in April 2022 (a 26% share of 463,000 sales). In other words, corporate speculators are out, and in droves.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!