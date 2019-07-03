US data quick analysis: Selling opportunity? Three dollar downers and markets have yet to react

US ADP NFP has missed expectations for the second month in a row.

The US services sector – America's largest has slowed down.

Factory orders order dropped and push GDP growth lower.

The USD has yet to react, and we still may see substantial drops during.

Three times a charm – and in this case a disenchantment. Three top-tier economic indicators have missed expectations, and the US dollar has yet to react – an opportunity to sell the greenback?

1) ADP Non-Farm Payrolls: Automated Data Processing – America's largest provider of private sector payrolls – has reported an increase of only 102K position in June, well below expectations. Moreover, the meager increase comes after an even worse gain of only 41K in May – a figure that has undergone an upward revision yet remains worrying.

Last month's original read of 27K served as an ominous sign for the official Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday. We may see a repeat this Friday.

2) ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: The purchasing managers' index for the services sector has dropped from 56.9 to 55.1 – decelerating and below expectations. The largest sector in the world's largest economy is losing momentum. The downtrend in the labor market is worse with the employment component sliding from 58.1 to 55 points – another light flashing red or at least amber.

The new orders component has also dropped from 58.6 to 55.8. Tariffs have been mentioned as an adverse factor by most sectors.

3) Factory orders: President Donald Trump wants to bring manufacturing back to the US, but the industry is shrinking, which has shown a decrease of 0.7%, below forecasts. May's fall came on top of 1.2% in April – below the original release that showed a slide of only 0.8%.

The downfall in orders during the spring implies weaker GDP growth in the second quarter of the year.

Weak data, reaction yet to come

Overall, the three critical data points released on July 3rd have disappointed on the headline and also within the components and/or downward revisions.

However, the US dollar has not budged. American traders may be gearing up toward the Fourth of July – Independence Day – and not hurrying to sell their currency.

This is not over yet. Investors may rush to close positions before the holiday sooner rather later. Moreover, traders outside the US may push the greenback lower during the holiday as liquidity and volume thin out.

All in all, the lack of movement now may provide a selling opportunity.

