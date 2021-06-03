Stock markets have fallen back into the red this afternoon, as US job and PMI numbers finally spark some volatility after a dull few sessions.
- ADP numbers soar past expectations
- Services PMI also points towards recovery, as do initial claims
- UK travel news hits IAG and TUI among others
Indices have looked wobbly for a few days, with the swift reversal from Tuesday’s peak showing that something was amiss with global risk appetite. Today has seen those concerns validated to an extent, with some notable losses for tech and other US growth stocks, even if losses are more contained elsewhere. On days like today the market commentator world tends to divide in two camps, one claiming that ADP numbers do not matter and the other that they are a useful guide to the non-farm payroll, now less than 24 hours away. Today’s spike in job numbers from the private payroll firm are welcome news, and the doubters will be given reason to remain quiet thanks to the strong initial claims number, which has fallen below 400K for the first time since mid-March 2020. Throw in a stronger US services PMI reading and these jitters in equity markets look to be misplaced, since the economic rationale for holding stocks remains unchanged, although perhaps the right mix of stocks continues to need adjusting.
Travel and airline firms have taken the changes to the UK travel list predictably badly, and look to remain under pressure as the prospects for a summer holiday for millions begin to dim. More countries have moved to the red list and Portugal has been removed from the elect of ‘green’ countries, boosting uncertainty and increasing the reasons for investors to be cautious about holding on to these names following their rally from Q4 2020 onwards.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
