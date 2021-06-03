Stock markets have fallen back into the red this afternoon, as US job and PMI numbers finally spark some volatility after a dull few sessions.

ADP numbers soar past expectations

Services PMI also points towards recovery, as do initial claims

UK travel news hits IAG and TUI among others

Indices have looked wobbly for a few days, with the swift reversal from Tuesday’s peak showing that something was amiss with global risk appetite. Today has seen those concerns validated to an extent, with some notable losses for tech and other US growth stocks, even if losses are more contained elsewhere. On days like today the market commentator world tends to divide in two camps, one claiming that ADP numbers do not matter and the other that they are a useful guide to the non-farm payroll, now less than 24 hours away. Today’s spike in job numbers from the private payroll firm are welcome news, and the doubters will be given reason to remain quiet thanks to the strong initial claims number, which has fallen below 400K for the first time since mid-March 2020. Throw in a stronger US services PMI reading and these jitters in equity markets look to be misplaced, since the economic rationale for holding stocks remains unchanged, although perhaps the right mix of stocks continues to need adjusting.

Travel and airline firms have taken the changes to the UK travel list predictably badly, and look to remain under pressure as the prospects for a summer holiday for millions begin to dim. More countries have moved to the red list and Portugal has been removed from the elect of ‘green’ countries, boosting uncertainty and increasing the reasons for investors to be cautious about holding on to these names following their rally from Q4 2020 onwards.