Outlook: US data is going to rule FX, since we already pretty much know how PMIs and inflation data from Europe is going to look. Today it’s Feb JOLTS and factory orders. We also get speeches from three regional Feds.
About JOLTS–analysts are pointing out that job losses at banks and tech firms are not yet showing up as “available” labor because termination protocols give workers 60-90 days. In other words, the data lags and will probably give a false impression. Well, the same thing needs to be said about payrolls on Friday. There could be a serious slowdown brewing but we just don’t know it yet.
It remains to be seen whether rising unemployment–if that’s what we are getting, if not right away–will affect the bond market. Reuters reports that the lousy PMI data yesterday spooked the 2-year note, which “relapsed back below 4% after the release and have struggled to get a toe-hold back above there today. Strikingly, both short and long-term inflation expectations embedded in the Treasury markets have barely budged since the OPEC news.”
The oil shock Sunday is being judged as not loving the needle on inflation or even being terribly important.
Also going unnoticed yesterday amid the OPEC shock was the GDPNow from the Atlanta Fed, down to 1.7% from 2.5% on 3/31, and attributed to the PMI data that also affirmed other data. We get a fresh version tomorrow.
Forecast: Risk-on means a falling dollar, even if in some places, especially against the CAD, it looks overdone. Against the yen, the dollar is exhibiting resilience and after flirting with a breakout the other way, seems to be persisting, with something like 133 in sight, despite being overbought (which means less in the dollar/yen than elsewhere). If the dollar hits and holds 133, it would likely move on to 135 and possibly a test of the last high, 137.91 from March 8.
This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.
To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!
This morning FX briefing is an information service, not a trading system. All trade recommendations are included in the afternoon report.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 area following early rally
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.0900 area, erasing a large portion of its daily gains in the process. As investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index holds steady at around 102.00, limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains at around 1.2500
Although GBP/USD has declined modestly in the European session, it clings to impressive daily gains near 1.2500. The risk-positive market environment helps the pair hold its ground ahead of US data releases. BOE policymaker Tenreyro's dovish comments were ignored.
Gold stays in consolidation phase near $1,980
Following Monday's upsurge, Gold price seems to have stabilized at around $1,980 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising toward 3.5% ahead of US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gatherr bullish momentum.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
AMC loses 24%, APE gains 18% following conversion settlement
AMC stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value in Tuesday's premarket following news late Monday that AMC had agreed to a binding settlement with shareholders over the creation of its APE Preferred Equity units.