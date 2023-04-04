Share:

Outlook: US data is going to rule FX, since we already pretty much know how PMIs and inflation data from Europe is going to look. Today it’s Feb JOLTS and factory orders. We also get speeches from three regional Feds.

About JOLTS–analysts are pointing out that job losses at banks and tech firms are not yet showing up as “available” labor because termination protocols give workers 60-90 days. In other words, the data lags and will probably give a false impression. Well, the same thing needs to be said about payrolls on Friday. There could be a serious slowdown brewing but we just don’t know it yet.

It remains to be seen whether rising unemployment–if that’s what we are getting, if not right away–will affect the bond market. Reuters reports that the lousy PMI data yesterday spooked the 2-year note, which “relapsed back below 4% after the release and have struggled to get a toe-hold back above there today. Strikingly, both short and long-term inflation expectations embedded in the Treasury markets have barely budged since the OPEC news.”

The oil shock Sunday is being judged as not loving the needle on inflation or even being terribly important.

Also going unnoticed yesterday amid the OPEC shock was the GDPNow from the Atlanta Fed, down to 1.7% from 2.5% on 3/31, and attributed to the PMI data that also affirmed other data. We get a fresh version tomorrow.

Forecast: Risk-on means a falling dollar, even if in some places, especially against the CAD, it looks overdone. Against the yen, the dollar is exhibiting resilience and after flirting with a breakout the other way, seems to be persisting, with something like 133 in sight, despite being overbought (which means less in the dollar/yen than elsewhere). If the dollar hits and holds 133, it would likely move on to 135 and possibly a test of the last high, 137.91 from March 8.

